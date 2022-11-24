What’s New on Netflix: Thanksgiving Day 2022

Happy Thanksgiving to all those that celebrate, and if you’re looking for something new to Netflix, they’ve got you covered with a handful of new movies and series. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Given we’re about to cross into a new month, there are a lot of movies and series you should be watching on Netflix before they depart. Big titles like

As a reminder, you can also catch Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery now in theaters across the United States in over 1,000 locations.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for Thanksgiving 2022

The Noel Diary (2022)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Charles Shyer

Cast: Justin Hartley, James Remar, Bonnie Bedelia

Writer: Rebecca Connor, Richard Paul Evans, David Golden

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

Adding to Netflix’s Christmas slate for 2022 today is The Noel Diary, the new movie from the veteran director Charles Shyer.

Set over the holiday period, the movie follows a novelist meeting a woman while coming home to clean out his childhood home.

The New York Times gave it a glowing review saying:

“Director Charles Shyer brings a journeyman’s ease to the screenplay (based on Richard Paul Evans’s novel by the same name): embracing holiday movie expectations here, gently deflecting them there.”

Southpaw (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Oona Laurence

Writer: Kurt Sutter

Runtime: 124 min / 2h 4m

Returning to Netflix today is the brutal and beloved boxing movie, Southpaw, headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays boxer Billy Hope a champion boxer who is fighting to get custody of his daughter and revive his career after a fatal incident.

Kurt Sutter writes the movie; the critically acclaimed writer who is currently working on a new project exclusively for Netflix called The Abandons.

The movie is unavailable on Netflix’s ad tier.

The Vanishing (2018)

Several Gerard Butler have hit Netflix as of late and The Vanishing is certainly one of the better ones.

Set on the remote Flannan Isles, the movie follows three lighthouse keepers who stumble upon a hidden trunk of gold.

When the movie was released, Vulture (part of the New York Magazine) said, “the movie is phenomenally well made and the three actors who fall apart on our watch suffer magnificently.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Thanksgiving Day 2022

For an expanded version of this list, visit our new on Netflix hub.

4 New Movies Added Today

2 New TV Series Added Today

Netflix Top 10s for Thanksgiving 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 1899 Slumberland 2 Dead to Me Where the Crawdads Sing 3 The Crown The Bad Guys 4 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? Christmas With You 5 Manifest I Am Vanessa Guillen 6 Love is Blind Falling for Christmas 7 Our Universe The Wonder 8 Inside Job R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned 9 Ancient Apocalypse Sing 2 10 From Scratch Goosebumps

What are you watching on Netflix for Thanksgiving 2022? Let us know in the comments.