What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: January 31st, 2023

Welcome to your final recap of what’s new on Netflix for the month of January 2023. We’ve got 14 new additions to cover that have hit Netflix over the past 48 hours, so let’s dive into those and what’s currently trending.

As you may know, we’re about to cross into a new month, meaning lots of new additions to Netflix are planned for the first of the month. You can familiarize yourself with the full Netflix February 2023 lineup here. Or, if you want to see what’s coming for the rest of the week, go here.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 31st

Pamela, a love story (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Ryan White

Cast: Pamela Anderson

Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m

You may have seen Pamela Anderson doing the rounds on all the major news outlets over the past few days. Well, that’s because of her new Netflix Original documentary, which has received pretty good reviews thus far.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the actress’s long career with plenty of highs and lows using archive footage with the entire doc told by Anderson herself.

Emmy-nominated Ryan White directs having previously directed The Keepers for Netflix.

In addition to the documentary, Netflix has also licensed the 1996 movie covered in the doc in the form of Barb Wire.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin

Writer: Matthew Fogel, Brian Lynch

Runtime: 87 min / 1h 27m

Arriving on Netflix yesterday (slightly later than initially planned) is the award-winning and highest-grossing animated movie release of 2022 in the form of the sequel to Minions.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Rejected by his supervillain idols, 12-year-old Gru sets out to prove his despicable nature with the help of his bumbling team of Minions.”

Please note that you’ll need a premium Netflix account to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, as it’s unavailable on the ad tier.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Netflix Games now has over 50 titles for you to play on your Android or iOS device and one of our most anticipated thus far has been Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, a sequel to the 2014 hit by Ubisoft.

Here’s the official description for the new Netflix Games exclusive:

“From the depths of the sea and the raging skies to the trenches of the Western Front, immerse yourself in an artistically unique and touching emotional experience of Valiant Hears: Coming Home.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 30th-31st, 2023

Please note: this list primarily applies to Netflix US – other regions will vary.

4 New Movies Added

Barb Wire (1996) – R – English – In the midst of a second American civil war, hired gun Barb Wire is drawn into the conflict by an old flame looking to thwart a fascist regime.

– R – English – In the midst of a second American civil war, hired gun Barb Wire is drawn into the conflict by an old flame looking to thwart a fascist regime. Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Show creator Nicolas Winding Refn and his team detail how they brought the stoic heroine and dark fairy tale version of Copenhagen’s netherworld to life.

– TV-MA – English – Show creator Nicolas Winding Refn and his team detail how they brought the stoic heroine and dark fairy tale version of Copenhagen’s netherworld to life. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – PG – English

– PG – English Pamela, a love story (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

10 New TV Series Added

Be Melodramatic (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – At the start of their 30s, three friends navigate the demanding entertainment industry while juggling love, careers and dreams.

– TV-14 – Korean – At the start of their 30s, three friends navigate the demanding entertainment industry while juggling love, careers and dreams. Cunk On Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

– TV-MA – English – Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization. Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – When a peasant suddenly becomes king and is unable to wed his first love, he turns to Joseon’s top matchmakers to transform her into a noblewoman.

– TV-14 – Korean – When a peasant suddenly becomes king and is unable to wed his first love, he turns to Joseon’s top matchmakers to transform her into a noblewoman. Legal High (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – A money-hungry lawyer and a righteous rookie become an unlikely courtroom duo in this remake of the Japanese series of the same name.

– TV-14 – Japanese – A money-hungry lawyer and a righteous rookie become an unlikely courtroom duo in this remake of the Japanese series of the same name. Moment of Eighteen (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – A misunderstood loner is drawn out of his shell after transferring to another high school, where he comes across new ordeals — and first love.

– TV-MA – Korean – A misunderstood loner is drawn out of his shell after transferring to another high school, where he comes across new ordeals — and first love. Princess Power (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Princess friends from four different Fruitdoms — Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple and Raspberry — spring into action to make their worlds a better place.

– TV-Y – English – Princess friends from four different Fruitdoms — Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple and Raspberry — spring into action to make their worlds a better place. Sonic Boom (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7 – English – Sonic, the fastest and bluest hedgehog in the world, teams up with his animal pals to stop Dr. Eggman from turning their island into a theme park.

– TV-Y7 – English – Sonic, the fastest and bluest hedgehog in the world, teams up with his animal pals to stop Dr. Eggman from turning their island into a theme park. The Light in Your Eyes (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Time manipulation comes with a steep price for a young woman, who becomes 78 years old overnight after using a mysterious watch.

– TV-14 – Korean – Time manipulation comes with a steep price for a young woman, who becomes 78 years old overnight after using a mysterious watch. The Wind Blows (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – When he’s diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a man divorces the love of his life without telling her why — but runs into her again years later.

– TV-14 – Korean – When he’s diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a man divorces the love of his life without telling her why — but runs into her again years later. Welcome to Waikiki 2 (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Actor Lee Jun-ki ropes two longtime friends into investing in the Seoul guesthouse he runs on the side, where their old crush from school comes to stay.

1 New Game Added to Netflix

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home – Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

Most Popular Movies and Series on Netflix for January 31st

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Ginny & Georgia You People Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Lockwood & Co. Minions: The Rise of Gru Bake Squad 3 La chica de nieve Narvik Cocomelon 4 New Amsterdam Sing 2 Sing 2 5 That ’90s Show Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trolls 6 Wednesday Trolls Little Angel 7 The Walking Dead All Quiet on the Western Front Bebefinn 8 Record of Ragnarok The Price of Family Princess Power 9 Vikings: Valhalla Bullet Train The Bad Guys 10 Love Island The Bad Guys Sonic Prime

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.