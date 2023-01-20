What’s New & Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix: January 20th, 2023

Happy Friday, and welcome to an (almost) all international edition of what’s new on Netflix. With that, be warned that if you don’t like international productions, you probably want to look at what else has come to Netflix this week. Don’t mind international titles? Great, here’s what’s new and trending for January 20th, 2023.

A gentle reminder of some of the removals coming up. If you’re midway through a binge of Prison Playbook, that series expires midway through next week, and zombie fans, Z Nation is due to depart in full next weekend.

There’s not much to talk about what’s new on Netflix over the weekend, except Demon Slayer season 2.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 20th, 2023

Fauda (Season 4)

Number of episodes: 12

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Hebrew

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Neta Garty

Writer: Avi Issacharoff, Lior Raz

Runtime: 42 mins

On the air since 2016, Fauda is the big-budget Israeli action thriller akin to Amazon Prime’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Now into its fourth season, the show has been one of the most lauded out of the region in years and is a fan-favorite among Netflixers.

Here’s what you can expect going into the fourth season courtesy of Yes Studios:

“A small terrorist cell turns on some red flags with the Security Services. Ayub asks Doron to accompany him to Belgium on what seems as an easy mission, when things suddenly take a dangerous turn.”

JUNG_E (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Sang-ho Yeon

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-Soo

Writer: Sang-ho Yeon

Netflix’s big Friday movie for this week is the sci-fi epic, JUNG_E from director Sang-ho Yeon (best known for Netflix’s Hellbound).

The movie is set in aa post-apocalyptic future and follows a researcher at an AI lab who leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier who happens to be her mother.

In our review of the movie, we gave it a PAUSE rating adding, “With some quality action on its edges and enough heart at the core of its central characters, it might be possible to overcome its glaring shortcomings.”

The Real World (Season 28)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Reality-TV

Cast: Janelle Casanave, Alton Williams II, Arissa Hill

Writer: Jonathan Murray, Mary-Ellis Bunim

Runtime: 30 min

Looking for some throwback retro TV? Season 28 of MTV’s The Real World drops on Netflix today. With over 33 seasons and 614 episodes under its belt, the reality series pits strangers together to become roommates, all while being filmed.

Season 28 of the show lands on Netflix today, which is the 2013 season or otherwise dubbed, The Real World: Portland.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 20th, 2023

5 New Movies Added Today

In Line (2017) – TV-14 – English – A convicted murderer gets out of prison and reunites with his wife, who is plotting revenge against him after years of physical and emotional abuse.

– TV-14 – English – A convicted murderer gets out of prison and reunites with his wife, who is plotting revenge against him after years of physical and emotional abuse. JUNG_E (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi – In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

– TV-14 – Hindi – In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. Ritsa: Three Colors of Love (2021) – TV-PG – Arabic – Love connects three people in different timelines as they follow their hearts — and find their romantic decisions leading them into trouble.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Love connects three people in different timelines as they follow their hearts — and find their romantic decisions leading them into trouble. Sweetie (2022) – TV-14 – Turkish – This documentary traces the life and career of Turkish theatrical legend Y?ld?z Kenter through interviews with her family, fellow actors and students.

9 New TV Series Added Today

Awaken (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Police officers investigate dark secrets that link a series of present-day murders with puzzling incidents that took place in a town 28 years ago.

– TV-14 – Korean – Police officers investigate dark secrets that link a series of present-day murders with puzzling incidents that took place in a town 28 years ago. Bake Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution. Now the battle is on to win over clients in need of very special sweets.

– TV-PG – English – Expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution. Now the battle is on to win over clients in need of very special sweets. Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

– TV-MA – English – A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City. Booba (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – English – The world is a mystery to little Booba. But he approaches the curiosities around him with wonder, finding adventure in his everyday surroundings.

– TV-Y7 – English – The world is a mystery to little Booba. But he approaches the curiosities around him with wonder, finding adventure in his everyday surroundings. Fauda (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – A top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.

– TV-MA – Hebrew – A top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion. Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a candidate in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for a Black president?

– TV-MA – French – A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a candidate in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for a Black president? Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Shanty Town (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal.

– TV-MA – English – A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal. The Real World (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – What happens when people stop being polite and start getting real? In this iconic, long-running reality series, strangers become roommates to find out.

Netflix Top 10s for January 20th, 2023

Ginny & Georgia was finally dethroned today, with That ’90s Show taking the top spot. Meanwhile, Dog Gone remains the most popular kids title and movie on the service in the US.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 That ’90s Show Dog Gone Dog Gone 2 Ginny & Georgia The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Cocomelon 3 Vikings: Valhalla Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trolls 4 New Amsterdam Trolls Sing 2 5 Wednesday Sing 2 Little Angel 6 The Walking Dead The Pale Blue Eye Bebefinn 7 Love Island The Wedding Year Sonic Prime 8 The Circle Transformers: Dark of the Moon The Bad Guys 9 Kaleidoscope Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical 10 Les Combattantes The Bad Guys Home

