‘Z-Nation’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

Zombie fans will want to speed up any first-time binges of Z Nation, given the show has just been announced to depart in full in January 2023. Here’s when it’s leaving, why it’s leaving, and why you should check it out before it departs.

Created by Aslyum for Syfy, Z Nation picks up with a group of survivors three years into a zombie pandemic. A team embarks on a perilous cross-country mission to transport the one man who survived a deadly zombie virus, hoping he holds the key to a vaccine.

The show ran for five seasons in total across 68 episodes in total.

The series has been streaming on Netflix since 2015, with new seasons dropping yearly. The fifth and final season arrived on January 27th, 2019.

Its expiration from Netflix in the United States coincides with the fourth anniversary since the final season hit Netflix. As you may know, legacy deals that Netflix had with distributors used to mean Netflix carried the rights to titles for the show’s lifetime plus a number of years thereafter.

The show is due to leave in full on January 27th, 2023, with your last full day to watch the series on Netflix being January 26th.

Will all regions of Netflix lose Z Nation in January 2023?

No, just the United States for now.

Our sources indicate that Netflix in international regions such as the United Kingdom will hang onto the rights to Z Nation into 2024. We’re hearing that it may stay on Netflix in the UK, for example, until November 2024.

What does this mean for Black Summer?

For those unaware, following the release of Z-Nation’s final season, a massive fan campaign took place to save the show. While that didn’t happen, Netflix did commission a show from Aslyum that served as a “spiritual successor” to Z-Nation in the form of Black Summer.

Sadly, the second season of Black Summer was released in 2021 and since then, we’ve had no word on the future of the show but frankly, it’s not looking good. Viewership stats didn’t suggest it was going to be renewed, and given the lack of word from Netflix, Asylum, or any of the cast; we suspect it’s been ghost-canceled.

Will you miss Z Nation when it leaves Netflix in January 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.