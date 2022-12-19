Archewell Productions (Prince Harry & Meghan Markle) Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

Wondering what Archewell Productions has in store for you over the next few years? Here are all their announced, available, and canceled Netflix projects thus far.

None of the biggest overall deals that Netflix has struck have gained the global headlines that the deal with Archewell Productions did when it was announced in September 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a comprehensive output deal with Netflix with their newly formed production company. Some sources stated that they were offered $100 million for the deal.

The pair have gone through a tumultuous few years, having departed the Royal Family in favor of getting out of the Royal spotlight (also referred to as Megxit).

Archewell’s website (which also lists the pair’s efforts outside of Netflix) states that Archewell “will utilize the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens.”

Available Archewell Productions Now Streaming on Netflix

Harry & Meghan

Released on Netflix: December 8th and December 15th

The first project from the pair came in the form of a docu-series that looked back at their time within The Royal Family.

The documentary series was directed by Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone? and Britney vs. Spears) and was controversial, to say the least.

The docuseries was released over the course of two weeks and broke headlines around the world. It became Netflix’s top-performing documentary series just one week after its release.

Upcoming Netflix Projects from Prince Harry & Megan Markle

Live to Lead

Type: Docu-series

Coming to Netflix: December 31st, 2022

Releasing on New Years Eve in 2022 is the new 7-part documentary series looking at some of the extraordinary leaders in our life times.

Among the people featured include:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi

Feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem

Former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sach

Social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson

The documentary series was produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with Archewell Productions, Cinetic Media, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Heart Of Invictus

Type: Docu-series

Coming to Netflix: 2023

First announced in April 2021, Heart of Invictus will be the first title to come out of the output deal.

For those unaware of what the Invictus Games are, they’re the equivalent of the Olympics but for wounded service personnel. Prince Harry served as a founder for the international sporting event back in 2014.

The documentary series will follow athletes training for the next set of games which were postponed until 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Behind the docuseries will be Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (Evelyn, The White Helmets, Virunga).

Canceled Archewell Productions Titles No Longer at Netflix

Pearl

Type: Animated Series

This new animated series was set to be helmed by Amanda Rynda, known for DC Super Hero Girls and The Loud House.

The series will follow a 12-year-old girl on heroic adventures inspired by history’s most influential women.

Alongside the announcement of the animated series back in July 2021, Meghan released a statement with the following:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

The show was sadly canceled in 2022, among many other big cuts for Netflix’s animation department that saw nearly a dozen projects in development cut.

