Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Docuseries ‘Polo’: Everything We Know

It’s been a quiet year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Netflix, with the duo quietly working on several projects for release at Netflix. Their next project, Polo, follows in the footsteps of Netflix’s other growing library of sports docs like Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Filmed primarily in Florida at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington held between March 22–April 21, the series was unveiled in April 2024 as two new commissions from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archewell. The pair work under an overall deal with Netflix.

Netflix has provided an expanded synopsis of what we can expect from the new series, which promises exclusive behind-the-scenes access. They state:

“The documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”

Nacho Figueras in October 2024 spoke about working on the new series calling it an “honor” in October 2024. “This is more his project than it is mine. It’s an honor to know that I was able to help,” he told People, adding “And the show is not about me. It’s not about him … So we’ve been working very hard on it, and we’re very excited about the outcome.” Among the other high-profile players to be featured throughout the series include Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Louis Devaleix, Timmy Dutta, Nacho Figueras, and Keko Magrini.

Miloš Balać serves as showrunner on the five-part series, having previously worked on the award-winning Hulu/Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham. Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, and Dane Lillegard are executive producers for Boardwalk Pictures, who are collaborating with Archewell on the new series.

When will Polo be released on Netflix?

As we exclusively revealed in our December 2024 preview, all five episodes of this series will be released globally on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024.

What else is Prince Harry and Megan Markle working on next for Netflix?

To date, this is the third major project from Archewell Productions, with more on the way.

Their other titles include the highly publicized Harry & Meghan documentary series that, over the course of several weeks, lifted the lid on the couple’s relationship. That was followed up a few weeks later with a seven-episode documentary limited series called Live to Lead: Presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which interviews and profiled high-profile figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Gloria Steinem. In 2023, the long-awaited documentary series on the Invictus Game, in which Prince Harry is heavily involved, dropped. The latter two documentary series failed to rank in Netflix’s global top 10s.

The next expected series is a reality/documentary-style series that Michael Steed directs. “Curated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” reads the official synopsis. Beyond that, the duo are connected to two scripted projects: Bad Manners and Meet Me At The Lake, although neither is currently in production and just in the early stages of development.

