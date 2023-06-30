‘Bad Manners’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Developing Scripted Series at Netflix

Archewell Productions are developing a live-action series project for Netflix which would be the first to come out of their comprehensive Netflix deal. Here’s what we know so far about the project titled Bad Manners.

Since their deal was struck in September 2020, the production company helmed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been behind two major released projects, with several other titles in development or nixed.

Released projects you can stream on Netflix right now include Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, with their next project for Netflix expected to be Heart of Invictus, eying an arrival this summer.

Article Continues Below...

In recent weeks, we’ve also seen Suits, the drama series most commonly associated with Meghan Markle, join the Netflix US library alongside other countries.

In June 2023, the pairs Spotify deal was put into the spotlight after it was not renewed. The Wall Street Journal mentioned several scripted projects in the works at Netflix, including the canceled Pearl series and two others not moving forward while discussing Archewell’s future in the entertainment business. The pair’s deal with Netflix runs through 2025.

A brand new title mentioned in the article was Bad Manners, a scripted project we first heard about from sources earlier this year. Still, it remains unclear whether the project has received an official green light from the streamer. We first contacted Netflix for comment in April 2023, and despite multiple follow-ups, we’ve yet to hear back.

The scripted series, which would be the first from the couple via their production company for the streamer, is expected to be based on a character from the Charles Dickens novel, Great Expectations, first published in 1861.

The project is described as a prequel (sources indicate it’s an entirely original story) to the novel, focusing on the character of Miss Havisham.

In the novel, Miss Havisham is a wealthy and eccentric character who was jilted on her wedding day. Harboring a grudge against men and living with her adopted daughter, she hatches plans to break men’s hearts in acts of revenge.

Per the WSJ, they describe the series as follows:

“The prequel would recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society,”

Sources tell us that the project has been described and pitched as Bridgerton meets Peaky Blinders. Prince Harry and Megan Markle would serve as producers on the series.

It’s almost certain that Tracy Ryerson, Archewell’s recent hire as head of scripted content, will be involved in the project.

That’s all we have on Bad Manners for now; we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.