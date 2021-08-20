Every Archewell (Prince Harry & Meghan Markle) Project Coming to Netflix

Among the biggest overall deals Netflix has struck, none have gained the global headlines that the deal with Archewell Productions did when it was announced by Netflix. Here’s an ongoing look at every project coming to Netflix with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement.

First announced back in September 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a comprehensive output deal with Netflix with their newly formed production company. Some sources stated that they were offered $100 million for the deal.

The pair have gone through a tumultuous few years having departed the Royal Family in favor of getting out of the Royal spotlight (also referred to as Megxit).

Archewell’s website (which also lists the pair’s efforts outside of Netflix), states that Archewell “will utilize the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens.”

The Obama’s deal with Netflix via their production company Higher Ground Productions also attracted similar criticism however, they’ve become incredibly productive for Netflix with 17 projects released or currently in development.

Upcoming Netflix Projects from Prince Harry & Megan Markle

Heart Of Invictus

Type: Docu-series

First announced in April 2021, Heart of Invictus will be the first title to come out of the output deal.

For those unaware of what the Invictus Games are, they’re the equivalent of the Olympics but for wounded service personnel. Prince Harry served as a founder for the international sporting event back in 2014.

The documentary series will follow athletes training for the next set of games which are currently postponed until 2022 taking place in The Hague, Netherlands.

Behind the docuseries will be Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (Evelyn, The White Helmets, Virunga)

Pearl

Type: Animated Series

This new animated series will be helmed by Amanda Rynda who is known for DC Super Hero Girls and The Loud House.

The series will follow a 12-year-old girl going on heroic adventures inspired by history’s most influential women.

Alongside the announcement of the animated series, Meghan released a statement with the following:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Rumored Duchess of Cambridge Documentary

US Weekly (or US Magazine as they’re sometimes referred to) reported in mid-August 2021 that Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle had been talking about “collaborating” on a Netflix project.

Naturally, nothing is confirmed on this one yet so pinch of salt but they report that the pair are looking to work on a documentary that will “spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy”.

The project sounds a lot like the 2020 release of Becoming which followed first lady Michelle Obama as she toured the US for her book release.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming slate of Archewell Productions titles on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.