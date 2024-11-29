New Fantasy and Sci-Fi Series Coming To Netflix in 2025

2025 is set to be a big year for science fiction and fantasy on Netflix. From returning shows like Stranger Things and The Sandman to new offerings such as The Eternaut, there’s plenty of content to get excited about. Let’s take an early look at all the fantasy and sci-fi shows coming to Netflix next year!

2024 has been a decent year for science fiction and fantasy on Netflix. With notable shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem, we’ve seen some big success stories. However, with more unfortunate axed series like the brilliant Dead Boy Detectives and KAOS, this year hasn’t been without its fair share of disappointment in the genre.

In the year ahead, fans have plenty of content to get excited about. Let’s take a tour:

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

Netflix Release Date: January 2025

Netflix’s dark fantasy vampire series, Castlevania: Nocturne, will return for its second season in January. Expect the stakes of the new season to be higher than ever, resulting in bloodier, more brutal battles. But don’t take it from me, showrunner Kevin Kolde has been teasing the battles to come. “What I can confidently say is in store for the fans is the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever,” he said, per TUDUM. Check out the date announcement here, in a teaser that shows off some first-look clips of season 2:

Cassandra

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: February 6, 2025

Cassandra is a German limited series. It’s described as a phycological sci-fi; it kind of looks like it could be a Black Mirror episode. The plot centers around a family who move into an abandoned smart home, where they meet their new domestic home assistant, Cassandra. However, the longer they live in this new house, they come to realize Cassandra’s malevolent motives.

The Sandman Season 2

Confirmed for Release in 2025 (Early-to-mid 2025)

The Sandman made its debut in 2022. The 11-episode first season was a standout success for the streamer, seamlessly blending dark fantasy with horror and historical fiction. The Sandman follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), the literal personification of dreams, has he carries out his duties and responsibilities as the ruler of the realm we visit when we fall asleep.

The upcoming season will tell some of the comic’s most revered stories, from Season of Mists to Brief Lives. It’ll also cover a few beloved standalone tales like The Song of Orpheus and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Given that leaks from filming suggest Netflix is filming the show’s endgame story, it appears as if season 2 will be the final season.

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Expected Release Date: Spring 2025

After originally airing in 2020, Alice in Borderland — based on Haro Aso’s original manga — quickly became of of Netflix’s best manga adaptations. The series is another ‘battle royale’ style story, seeing protagonist Arisu placed inside brutal and sadistic games, with winning being the only means of survival. The series has a lot in common with Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, whilst still very much being its own thing.

Season 2 premiered in 2022 to a fantastic reception, and the third season will begin to catch up with the manga. The show’s future beyond season 3 remains uncertain; Netflix has not yet renewed it for more seasons.

Squid Game Season 3

Expected Release Date: Summer 2025

Squid Game needs no introduction. The Korean survival drama is the biggest Netflix show of all time. The series smashed records at every turn, and season 2 will premiere on Boxing Day. In season 2, Gi-hun returns to the deadly games after leaving as a winner. However, this time, he’s got a different motive in mind. He’s determined to put an end to the sadistic games once and for all.

Following season 2, Netflix will soon release the show’s third and final season, which is expected to air in Summer 2025. Let the games begin!

Blood of Zeus Season 3

Confirmed for Release in 2025

After premiering in 2020, Blood of Zeus quickly established itself as one of Netflix’s finest adult animated shows. The series follows Heron, a commoner living in ancient Greece, who finds his true heritage as a son of Zeus. But this heritage comes at a price — he soon discovers that he must save the world from a demonic army. Season 2 aired earlier this year, and season 3 (set to be the final season) is slated to air sometime in 2025. In the final season, Heron is expected to face judgement, and the Titans will return. Netflix has not set a release window yet. Watch this space.

Black Mirror Season 7

Confirmed for Release in 2025

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is one of the most successful anthology series in the world. The mind-bending, shocking and highly disturbing drama never fails to captivate fans with its chilling stories. The upcoming seventh season will consist of 6 new episodes — one more than the 5-episode season 6!

The series will notably feature the show’s first-ever sequel. The sequel in question is a follow-up to season 4 premiere USS Callister — the twisted Star Trek-esque story. Plot details are currently under wraps. The new season has an absolutely stacked cast, too, including Peter Capaldi, Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, and Emma Corrin.

The Witcher Season 4

Expected for Release in 2025 (Expected Late 2025)

The Witcher fans can expect season 4 sometime in 2025, which will see Liam Hemsworth debut as the titular Witcher after taking over from Henry Cavill. But before that, in February, Netflix will premiere animated spinoff movie Sirens of the Deep — the second anime movie in the franchise.

As for season 4, filming commenced in April 2024 and lasted for seven months. It only recently wrapped up. This gives it a solid platform to prepare for release sometime in 2025. The big positive for Witcher fans is that seasons 4 and 5 are being filmed back-to-back, which means a significantly less wait for the final season.

The Eternaut

Release date: Early 2025

The Eternaut will debut on Netflix in 2025. Based on the beloved Argentine comic series created by Héctor Germán Oesterhel, The Eternaut is set on the backdrop of a deadly snowfall that ravages Earth’s population. Our protagonist Juan Salvo and his group of survivors soon encounter that the toxic snowfall isn’t the only deadly thing out in the wilderness — an alien menace lurks in the snowy landscape.

During Geeked Week 2024, Netflix unveiled our first look at the adaptation. The 6-episode debut season is one of the most exciting new shows debuting in 2025. Take a look:

Stranger Things Season 5

Confirmed for Release in 2025 (Expected Later in The Year)

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has endured a long and grueling production. The season has seen myriad delays, most notably due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. The final batch of episodes is still filming, and production is set to wrap around New Year, which is relatively soon given the circumstances.

The latest season ended on a pretty massive cliffhanger: the hellish Upside Down landscape began to spill into the quaint town of Hawkins. Clearly, the omnipotent threat of Vecna still looms large, despite the team almost defeating him. Season 5 will no doubt ramp the stakes up even further. 1980’s icon Linda Hamilton — who played Sarah Connor in the Terminator movies — is also joining the cast. The final season will undoubtedly be the Netflix event of the year!

Netflix has not yet set a release date, but the streamer has included the final season in its 2025 roster.

Wolf King

Confirmed for Release in 2025

This new family animated series is based on the popular fantasy book novel series by Curtis Jobling and has been in the works for a number of years. The plot of the new series, confirmed for release at some point in 2025, follows Drew Ferran as he comes of age and discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves.

One Piece Season 2

Unknown Release Date – Could be 2025 or 2026

Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation always felt like, if the streamer got it right, it’d be an absolute gold-mine. And thankfully, season 1 was a stellar debut. I kept the wackiness of the anime, while building on and expanding the story. The sets were mangicifent, the casting was absolutely on point (especially Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, who was outstanding), and the story was fantastic.

Season 1 was merely the beginning of the journey; one that Netflix is fully invested in expanding. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirates’ quest for the coveted “One Piece” has gotten off to a wonderful start. Series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a few months back that filming on the final season was “well underway” and added that the upcoming second season will cover “Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.” We’ve covered more updates on season 2 here.

Netflix has not set a release date for One Piece season 2 yet. Late 2025 is an optimistic estimate, although there are reasons to believe this may be a 2026 return. Don’t forget that Netflix is also set to be the home of a new iteration of the anime series called The One Piece.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Unknown Release Date – Could be 2025 or 2026

Netflix’s live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender was always going to be a little divisive. The Nickelodeon animated series is one of the most beloved shows ever created, and its fanbase is legion. And after a previously dire live-action movie, the idea of making another live-action reboot was naturally met with apprehension. However, on the whole, the Netflix remake was very successful. Sure, it changed things up which didn’t impress everyone, but there was enough going for it to merit solid ratings.

Netflix quickly jumped on the success of Avatar by promptly renewing the show to the conclusion- a rare feat indeed for a Netflix show. The upcoming season has been in production since October 2024. The race is on to see whether it wraps just in time to air in 2025. Let’s wait and see!

Every Other Sci-fi / Fantasy Series in The Works At Netflix

While we’re at it, let’s dive into Netflix’s development slate of upcoming sci-fi and fantasy series, too! No word on when these will be available although it’s likely not anytime soon:

3 Body Problem (Seasons 2-3) – More 3 Body Problem is on the way from the creators of Game of Thrones but no word on where they are in development.

– More 3 Body Problem is on the way from the creators of Game of Thrones but no word on where they are in development. Barbaric – Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart are reportedly signed up to star in this new series based on the comic books.

– Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart are reportedly signed up to star in this new series based on the comic books. Magic: The Gathering – Announced to be redeveloped from the ground up this year, this new adult-animated series is based on the beloved card-trading game.

– Announced to be redeveloped from the ground up this year, this new adult-animated series is based on the beloved card-trading game. Untitled Cyberpunk Series – At Geeked Week, Netflix confirmed it was working with CD Projekt RED on a brand new series set in the sci-fi world.

– At Geeked Week, Netflix confirmed it was working with CD Projekt RED on a brand new series set in the sci-fi world. Untitled Stranger Things Animated Series – ST5 isn’t going to be the end of the Stranger Things universe with at least two seasons of an animated series in the works.

Which 2025 science fiction and fantasy shows are you most excited to see on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!