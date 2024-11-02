Welcome to an early look ahead at all the movies and series currently scheduled to depart Netflix throughout the final month of 2024. Below, we’ll be keeping tabs on removals as and when we get them, which currently include a bunch of Netflix Originals leaving, plus movies like Troy and Living.

As always, we typically get word of removals around 30 days before they’re due to happen. Most of these titles will carry “Last day to watch” notices, which are listed as the day before we list titles.

We’re pleased to announce that we’ll have more advanced notice of Netflix Originals set to leave beginning in December. At least six Netflix Originals (plus all the kid’s experimental playlists) are scheduled to depart throughout the month. We’ve also looked at the 90 Netflix Originals that could leave in 2025, too. Also, another quick note: some of the Netflix Original Pokemon series are due to leave Netflix (again) in December, but given they keep getting renewed (since September), we’re not going to include them on this list.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2024

Movies Leaving Netflix on December 1st

A Beautiful Life (2023)

Accident (2009)

Ali (2001)

Blind Detective (2013)

Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash (2022)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Frances Ha (2012)

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Hunter Killer (2018)

It Chapter Two (2019)

National Security (2003)

Offline – Das leben ist kein bonuslevel (2016)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Point Break (1991)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

The Battleship Island (2017)

The Berlin File (2013)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Little Things (2021)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn (2019)

To Leslie (2022)

Troy (2004)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Veteran (2015)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Series Leaving Netflix on December 1st

Basketball Wives (Seasons 3-4)

Big Brother (Season 6 and 17)

Haunted House (Season 1)

Inborn Pair (Season 1)

Meteor Garden (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal

Sonic X (Seasons 1-2)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 2nd

Nightflyers (Season 1)

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 4th

The Prince of Tennis: Match, Tennis, Juniors (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 5th

Living (2022) – Sony Pictures Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 6th

Let’s Dance (2019) Netflix Original Removal

Teasing Master Takagi-san (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 7th

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Seasons 1-8) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 20th

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken (2023) – DreamWorks Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 28th

A Twelve Year Night (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 31st

Kids Playlists Including: ABC Playlist Animal Playlist Birthday Playlist Dinosaur Playlist Music Playlist Science Playlist Truck Playlist Vehicle Playlist



Don’t forget to keep checking back to this page for the very latest removals planned for December and we’ll soon be publishing our United Kingdom list in due course.