’12 Scars’: Jamie Linden To Helm Crime Series at Netflix

Through its partnerships with Aggregate Films (helmed by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan) and 6th & Idaho (helmed by Matt Reeves) they’ll be working with Legendary Television for a new crime drama series called 12 Scars that’s reportedly coming to Netflix.

Eight episodes of the new series have been ordered according to our sources who says the series is a blend of Ozark (a Netflix series that will come to a close in 2022) and Paper Moon (a 1973 crime drama set during the Great Depression).

The series is about a crime family focused on a single father, called Samuel Hawley, who is trying to move beyond his previous life as a violent criminal. His daughter, called Louise (Loo for short), is desperate to start a new life too so they move to the father’s Massachusetts hometown but it turns out that crime seems to follow them.

No directors or cast have been attached to the project as of the time of publishing.

Who’s behind 12 Scars on Netflix?

Legendary Television is the studio behind the project who has worked on Netflix on a number of projects in the past and has multiple upcoming projects too. They’ve worked on Lost in Space and Halston for Netflix while they’re currently working on the upcoming anime series Tomb Raider and Skull Island.

Jamie Linden serves as the series showrunner, writer and executive producer. Linden is perhaps best known for writing and directing the 2011 movie 10 Years.

He served as a writer on 2016’s Money Monster starring George Clooney and directed by Jodie Foster. Other projects include Dear John and We Are Marshall.

6th & Idaho Productions is one of the production companies behind the series which is led by Matt Reeves. Netflix signed up to an overall deal with 6th & Idaho back in January 2018.

Among 6th & Idaho’s other upcoming Netflix projects includes Button Man: The Killing Game, Idol, Recursion and We Used to Live Here.

Aggregate Films helmed by Jason Bateman is also behind the project. They work with Netflix under an overall deal struck in July 2018. They’re behind the upcoming Netflix series Florida Man and movies including Your Place or Mine and Here Comes the Flood.

When will production begin on 12 Scars?

Filming on the project we’re told is tentatively penciled in to take place between June and October this year. Of course, given how far out we are currently from that filming date, it’s likely to be subject to change.

Does this upcoming Netflix series sound up your alley? Let us know in the comments down below.