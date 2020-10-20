‘Away’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season; No Season 2

Despite its charm and optimism, the sci-fi series Away has been canceled after only one season at Netflix. There was plenty of hope that the series would receive a second season, but the cancelation comes after a string of other recent Netflix cancelations.

Away is a Netflix Original Sci-Fi drama series created by Andrew Hinderaker, and inspired by an Esquire article, written by Chris Jones.

American astronaut Emma Green is tasked with leading an international joint effort to embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. The diverse crew of the Atlas is prepared to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the mission, even if that means leaving their loved ones behind on Earth.

Away season two Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 20/10/2020)

We’d previously heard rumors that Away had already been renewed for a second season, but sadly this isn’t the case.

After only six weeks since Away made its debut, Netflix has already made the decision to cancel the series.

This does come as a huge surprise as Away was successful in breaking into multiple top ten lists on Netflix around the world. At the time the series was competing with the release of Cobra Kai, but still performed well.

Including the United States, Away has hit the TV series top spot in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Estonia

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Morroco

New Zealand

Nigeria

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

What would have subscribers expected from Away season two?

In a tense and highly emotional end to the first season Commander Green, and her fellow astronauts, safely arrived on Mars. In doing so, the crew of the Atlas became the first humans in history to walk on the surface of Mars.

In the second season, we’ll see how the crew of the Atlas take to life on Mars. Each member of the crew has their own individual mission but arguably the most important missions belong to botanist Kwesi.

Kwesi’s task is to grow life on Mars, and if he can achieve his goal it will prove that humans could colonize the planet.

The crew is isolated on a deserted planet, millions of miles away from Earth. Tensions may rise if they aren’t careful, especially if external pressure is placed upon the crew. It will be up to Commander Green, and arguably themselves, to maintain the solidarity they finally achieved at the end of the first season.

Which cast members would have returned for Away season two?

The following cast members would have expected to return for the series the second season:

Role Cast Member Emma Green Hilary Swank Lu Vivian Wu Misha Mark Ivanir Kwesi Ato Essandoh Ram Ray Panthaki Alexis Logan Talitha Eliana Bateman Matt Logan Josh Charles Cassie Felicia Patti Melissa Ramirez Monique Gabriela Curnen Isaac Rodriguez Adam Irigoyen

When can we expect to see Away season two on Netflix?

Sadly, with the cancelation of the series, any talk of a release date is moot.

Will the series be revived or appear elsewhere?

Netflix is not known for reviving shows that they themselves have canceled.

If Away was to make a return, it’s more than likely the series would be picked up elsewhere. The sitcom One Day at a Time is one such series canceled by Netflix but eventually moved to Pop.

It’s reported that the writers and producers of Away had a three-season plan for the series. Assuming this is correct, they may be eager for the series to continue elsewhere.

Would you like to see another season of Away on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!