First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021

It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of December 2021. Below, we’ll be listed every single new movie and TV show scheduled to hit Netflix for the final month of the year.

As always, we learn of new titles throughout the month prior plus we’ll receive an extended list from Netflix in the two weeks leading up to December 2021. We pride ourselves in having the most complete list of anywhere on the internet so let us know if we’ve missed anything.

Elsewhere on What’s on Netflix, you can find an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming in December plus you’ll want to keep an eye on removals for the month too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Note: this list takes a lot of effort to compile so if do copy and paste, please consider sourcing and linking to us.

December TBD

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Stone Ocean) (Season 5) N – New episodes of the anime are expected to begin dropping from December onwards.

– New episodes of the anime are expected to begin dropping from December onwards. The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality dating series.

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated Korean sci-fi series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

44 Cats (Season 4) – Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats.

– Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats. Closer (2004) – Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair.

– Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair. Final Destination 5 (2011) – Horror thriller where death has returned to pick off the final survivors. Stars Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Ball and Miles Fisher.

Fool’s Gold (2008) – Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant.

– Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant. Green Snake (2021) N – Aniatmed feature film of a classic Chinese folktale and serves as a sequel.

Knight Rider 2000 (1991) – David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT.

– David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT. Life (1999) – Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence team in this feel-good prison comedy.

Looper (2012) – Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Josepth Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far.

– Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Josepth Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes.

– The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Martin Campbell directs this action-romance with the masked sword-wielder taking action against a plot to disrupt California’s pending statehood.

The Power of the Dog (2021) N – Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year.

– Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year. Think Like a Man (2012) – Ensemble romantic-comedy starring Arielle Kebbel, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart and Jessica Camacho. About four friends conspiring against their wives who they find has been using Steve Harvey’s relationship advice against them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Single All The Way (2021) N – Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise.

– A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise. Mixtape (2021) N – Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured.

– Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured. Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final entry in the Spanish series, La Casa De Papel.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) N – Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe.

– Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) N –

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Back to the Outback (2021) N – Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape.

– Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape. The Unforgivable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence but finds society unable to forgive her past actions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N – Animated kids special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama about a boy growing up in Naples during the 1980s. Highly tipped for the awards season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.

– More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke. A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – Follow-up holiday rom-com from last year with the couple now a year into their relationship running a dairy farm and winery.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

The Witcher (Season 2) N – The big returning series of the month (sorry Lost in Space) is The Witcher which will see the series move into a more linear method of storytelling.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N – Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital.

– Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital. Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Mexican Christmas drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 24th (Christmas Eve)

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas movie.

Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end. Minnal Murali (2021) N – Indian superhero movie about a boy who is hit by lightning and develops supernatural powers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – The next season of The Karate Kid spin-off series set decades after the original film trilogy.