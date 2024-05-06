First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2024

It’s time for an early look ahead at the new Netflix Original and licensed titles coming soon to Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll keep a track of everything known to be on the way to Netflix in the US so keep it bookmarked as it’ll be continuously updated.

As always, Netflix will not only be adding titles but also leaving titles. We’re tracking all the June 2024 movies and series leaving Netflix US here.

Want to see what’s still to come for the rest of the year? You can track all the new movies and series coming up for the remainder of 2024 here.

Coming to Netflix in June TBD

Kübra (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish thriller.

– Turkish thriller. Tour De France: Unchained (Season 2) Netflix Original – Sports docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st, 2024

1917 (2019) – Sam Mendes’s multiple Oscar-winning WW1 movie about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message.

– Sam Mendes’s multiple Oscar-winning WW1 movie about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message. Detective Pikachu (2019) – The mystery adventure live-action movie based on the Pokemon franchise. Featuring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds.

Divergent (2014) – The first movie from the Divergent trilogy starring Shailene Woodley and Theo James.

– The first movie from the Divergent trilogy starring Shailene Woodley and Theo James. Insurgent (2015) – The sequel in the Divergent series with Beatrice Prior having to unite with other divergents and unravel a conspiracy that threatens their lives.

– The sequel in the Divergent series with Beatrice Prior having to unite with other divergents and unravel a conspiracy that threatens their lives. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – Horror starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

The Lego Movie (2014) – The Phil Lord directed animated comedy based on the beloved building block toy. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Ferrell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9) – All 208 episodes of the romantic comedy sitcom series aired on CBS starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

How to Rob a Bank (2024) Netflix Original – Crime documentary from Seth Porges and Stephen Robert Morse that follows the world’s best bank robber planning one final heist.

– Crime documentary from Seth Porges and Stephen Robert Morse that follows the world’s best bank robber planning one final heist. Under Paris (2024) Netflix Original – French horror thriller about a scientist who discovers there’s a bloodthirsty shark threatening an event in Paris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2024) Netflix Original – An epic crossover of two Netflix anime series.

– An epic crossover of two Netflix anime series. Sweet Tooth (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the DC fantasy adaptation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Hit Man (2024) Netflix Original – Richard Linklater’s highly anticipated romantic comedy starring Glenn Powell and Adria Arjona. About a professor who is a fake hit man who gets in over his head.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary exploring Emperor Qin’s extraordinary tomb in China.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of Netflix’s flagship historical romance.

– The second half of Netflix’s flagship historical romance. Doctor Climax (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sci-fi Indonesion anthology series.

– Sci-fi Indonesion anthology series. Ultraman: Rising (2024) Netflix Original – Based on the beloved Japanese property, this new animated feature comes from Shannon Tindle, the creator of Kubo and the Two Strings.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the rise of Queer and LGBT stand-up comedians.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Black Barbie: A Documentary (2024) Netflix Original – Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this documentary looks into how three women got to change Mattel forever.

– Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this documentary looks into how three women got to change Mattel forever. Inheritance (2024) Netflix Original – Polish comedy about a family coming together to solve a bunch of puzzles following their rich uncle passing away.

– Polish comedy about a family coming together to solve a bunch of puzzles following their rich uncle passing away. Kleks Academy (2024) Netflix Original – The Polish box office family movie smash arrives on Netflix. To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Gangs of Galicia (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish crime thriller.

Trigger Warning (2024) Netflix Original – Jessica Alba headlines this new action movie about a Special Forces commando returning to her hometown and running into a violent gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Rising Impact (Season 1) Netflix Original – First part of the new Japanese anime series featuring Misaki Kuno.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 1) Netflix Original – German reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 27th

Drawing Closer (2024) Netflix Original – Japanese drama starring Ren Nagase Natsuki Deguchi.

Supacell (Season 1) Netflix Original – Starring Rapman, this new British superhero series sees a group of Londoners gain superpowers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

A Family Affair (2024) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix in June? Let us know down below.