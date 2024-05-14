Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: May 2024

Welcome to your monthly check-in on the most anticipated upcoming Netflix Original movies destined to hit your screens in the coming months and years. Below are the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies in development, pre-preproduction, production, post, or awaiting release according to IMDb’s MovieMeter metric as of May 2024.

As one of the world’s most prominent movie and TV show databases, it assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. The higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every month, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles, using other sources, too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of May 14th, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.

12 Trigger Warning

Director: Mouly Surya

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Jessica Alba, Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, Alejandro De Hyoys, Tone Bell

Coming to Netflix: June 21st, 2024

Filmed back in late 2021, the action movie headlined by Jessica Alba is finally lined up for release on Netflix globally for late June 2024.

“A skilled Special Forces commando takes ownership of her father’s bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.”

11 Back in Action

Director: Seth Gordon

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement after several years away from acting for her first Netflix Original. Little is known about the plot at this time other than we know it will be an action comedy, a genre that Jamie Foxx is extremely familiar with.

10 Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2023?

MOVIEmeter: 4,985

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented director. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who, along with Evans, is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy ensnares his entire city.

There is still no word on a release date for this movie – some say it’s the end of 2023, but it’s still not listed by Netflix anywhere.

9 Thelma the Unicorn

Director: Jared Hess and Lynn Wang

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Will Forte, Natalie Morales, Edi Patterson, Betsy Sodaro, Fred Armisen

Netflix Release Date: May 17th, 2024

Animated by Mikros Animation and Netflix Animation, this new feature adapts the books by Aaron Blabey and follows the rise of fame a young pony who realizes that her key to fame is becoming a unicorn.

8 The Union

Director: Julian Farino

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Halle Berry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jackie Earle Haley

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: August 16th, 2024

Expected to have changed names to The Union from Our Man From Jersey, it may be the case that this new action thriller from writers Joe Barton and David Guggenheim will squeeze onto Netflix by the end of 2023.

The story revolves around a construction worker from Jersey who is thrust into the world of superspies when he’s recruited by an ex-girlfriend.

7 The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBD

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when plenty of the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream from around the world, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel.

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.”

6 The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Production Status: Pre-Production

Just recently announced, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”

5 A Family Affair

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron

Netflix Release Date: June 28th, 2024

Production Status: Post-Production

Nicole Kidman is exceptionally busy working with Netflix thanks to A Family Affair and the upcoming original series The Perfect Couple. Kidman will be acting alongside Zac Efron and Netflix regular Joey King.

This romantic comedy revolves around an unexpected romance that triggers consequences for everyone.

“An unexpected romance triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss, grappling with the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

4 The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

The movie could be released in 2024 but was notably missed out on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule. Watch this space.

3 Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz

Production Status: Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, however, you could argue there is currently no better director out there than Guilermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.

2 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: July 3rd, 2024

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash, loudmouthed cop from Detroit.

An all-star cast is coming together for this new entry, with Alex Foley finding himself back in the saddle investigating the demise of one of his old confidants. Amongst the cast for this sequel are Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, Paul Reiser, and John Ashton.

1 Atlas

Director: Brad Peyton

Genre: Action

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: May 24th, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is now a certified star at Netflix, following the terrific performance of The Mother, which was released midway through 2023. Now, into 2024, we’ve got the second of the three announced projects from the singer, songwriter, and actress.

In this sci-fi action movie set far into the future, Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, with the plot revolving around an AI soldier trying to destroy humanity.

