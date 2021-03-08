First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2021

There’s already lots to look forward to on Netflix as we get our first look at what’s coming to the UK library in April 2021.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in April 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

We’ll also be keeping track of all of the movies and TV series leaving Netflix UK in April 2021.

Please Note: This is not the full list, more titles will be announced throughout March and April.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2021:

Alleycats (2016) – Action-thriller starring Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson

– Action-thriller starring Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015) – Family comedy musical

– Family comedy musical Beneath (2013) – Horror that pits a group of trapped high-school seniors against a giant man-eating fish.

– Horror that pits a group of trapped high-school seniors against a giant man-eating fish. The Borrowers (2011) – TV-movie adaptation starring Christopher Eccleston of the classic English fantasy novel.

– TV-movie adaptation starring Christopher Eccleston of the classic English fantasy novel. Cast Away (2000) – Drama starring Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive that is left stranded on a deserted island after surviving a plane crash.

Collateral (2004) – Crime-thriller about a cab driver held hostage as his assassin customer carries out of his contracts in LA, in one Night.

– Crime-thriller about a cab driver held hostage as his assassin customer carries out of his contracts in LA, in one Night. Curve (2015) – Hitch-hiker horror with Julianne Hough.

– Hitch-hiker horror with Julianne Hough. Death Becomes Her (1992) – Horror-comedy from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis.

– Horror-comedy from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis. The Hitcher (2007) – A serial killer pins his murderous crimes on two unsuspecting college students.

– A serial killer pins his murderous crimes on two unsuspecting college students. Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) – War-drama.

– War-drama. The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) – Pre-historic animated adventure.

– Pre-historic animated adventure. Love Story (1990) – Classic romantic drama starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

– Classic romantic drama starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal. Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014) – British crime-drama starring Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter

– British crime-drama starring Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos (2014) – Bill Nighy returns as Worricker, a British Spy forced out of retirement when his past catches up with him.

– Bill Nighy returns as Worricker, a British Spy forced out of retirement when his past catches up with him. Murder on the Home Front (2013) – WW2 drama.

– WW2 drama. Out of Time (2003) – A Police Chief is left in hot water when money from a drug raid is stolen, and his mistress is found dead. It’s a race against time to prove his innocence before the FBI can catch him.

– A Police Chief is left in hot water when money from a drug raid is stolen, and his mistress is found dead. It’s a race against time to prove his innocence before the FBI can catch him. Page Eight (2011) – British crime-drama.

– British crime-drama. Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second helping of scaring unsuspecting victims in ‘terrifying’ pranks.

– Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second helping of scaring unsuspecting victims in ‘terrifying’ pranks. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015) – Children’s fantasy horror from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine.

– Children’s fantasy horror from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine. Raw Deal (1986) – Classic ass-kicking action-thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– Classic ass-kicking action-thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Shrek (2001) – To free his home refugee fairy tale creatures, the ogre Shrek is sent on a quest with a talking Donkey to free the beautiful Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle.

– To free his home refugee fairy tale creatures, the ogre Shrek is sent on a quest with a talking Donkey to free the beautiful Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. Shrek 2 (2004) – In celebration of their marriage, Shrek and Fiona are invited to the kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parent’s reign. But upon arriving the newlyweds aren’t as welcome as they’d hoped.

– In celebration of their marriage, Shrek and Fiona are invited to the kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parent’s reign. But upon arriving the newlyweds aren’t as welcome as they’d hoped. Shrek the Musical (2013) – DreamWork’s beloved animated comedy was brought to life on stage, featuring an incredible run on Broadway and The West End.

Sleepers (1996) – Crime-thriller with an all-star male cast of Bacon, Hoffman, De Niro, and Pitt.

– Crime-thriller with an all-star male cast of Bacon, Hoffman, De Niro, and Pitt. They Live (1988) – Cult classic starring Roddy Piper as Nada, the lone wanderer with a special pair of sunglasses that allows him to see the world for what it truly is, dominated by mind-controlling aliens.

– Cult classic starring Roddy Piper as Nada, the lone wanderer with a special pair of sunglasses that allows him to see the world for what it truly is, dominated by mind-controlling aliens. The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) – A husband’s marriage is put to the test when his involuntary power to time travel gets too much for his wife.

– A husband’s marriage is put to the test when his involuntary power to time travel gets too much for his wife. Twister (1996) – Smash-hit disaster thriller starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

– Smash-hit disaster thriller starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Wild Bill (2011) – British crime-drama.

– British crime-drama. Worn Stories (Season 1) N – A docuseries dedicated to clothes from Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Morgan Neville.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2021:

Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Teenager Cole moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged horseback riding father.

– Teenager Cole moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged horseback riding father. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch comedy featuring Yolanthe Cabau as Lotte, a woman whose life is upended after years of planning her wedding only for the groom to cancel last minute.

– Dutch comedy featuring Yolanthe Cabau as Lotte, a woman whose life is upended after years of planning her wedding only for the groom to cancel last minute. Madame Claude (2021) N – Biographical drama about the famous french brothel owner Madame Claude.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 5th, 2021:

Coded Bias (2020) – In-depth documentary based on the research of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, which lead to the discovery that current facial recognition technology does not accurately detect darker-skinned faces.

– In-depth documentary based on the research of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, which lead to the discovery that current facial recognition technology does not accurately detect darker-skinned faces. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, they struggle to adapt to life in the South.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th, 2021:

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th, 2021:

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees the legendary Yakuza ‘Immortal Tatsu’ retire from gang-life, and settle down as a house husband.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th, 2021:

Night in Paradise (2021) N – Former South Korean mobster Tae-Soo flees for his life after the death of his sister and nephew. Arriving on Jeju Island, Tae-Soo meets Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.

– Former South Korean mobster Tae-Soo flees for his life after the death of his sister and nephew. Arriving on Jeju Island, Tae-Soo meets Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life. Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th, 2021:

Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese LGBT psychological-thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 16th, 2021:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – Sitcom starring Jamie Foxx as a single father and successful cosmetics brand owner gets a crash course in fatherhood when his teenage daughter movies in with him.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 21st, 2021:

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 23rd, 2021:

Shadow and Bone (1 Season) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything. When Alina Starkov’s magical powers are revealed to the world, she is sent to train and hone her magical abilities as Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th, 2021:

The Innocent (Limited Series) N – Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago.

– Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago. Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in April 2021?