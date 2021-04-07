Netflix K-Drama ‘Law School’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

April was almost shaping up to be a drab month for brand new K-Dramas on Netflix, but jTBC has thrown a hail mary with its soon-to-be-released legal drama, Law School. Scheduled to arrive in the middle of April, we have all of the information you need to know about Law School, including the plot, cast, trailer, episode release dates.

Law School is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original legal K-Drama written by Seo In, and directed by Kim Seok-yoon. The development of Law School marks it as the first law school television drama in South Korea.

When is the Law School season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Law School will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021.

It has been confirmed that Law School will have a total of 16 episodes. Two episodes of Law School will be released every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Episodes will have a run time of approximately 70 minutes.

Law School season 1 episode release schedule

Episodes of Law School will premiere on its native network of jTBC and will be broadcast in South Korea before eventually arriving on Netflix.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 14/04/2021 14/04/2021 2 15/04/2021 15/04/2021 3 21/04/2021 21/04/2021 4 22/04/2021 22/04/2021 5 28/04/2021 28/04/2021 6 29/04/2021 29/04/2021 7 05/05/2021 05/05/2021 8 06/05/2021 06/05/2021 9 12/05/2021 12/05/2021 10 13/05/2021 13/05/2021 11 19/05/2021 19/05/2021 12 20/05/2021 20/05/2021 13 26/05/2021 26/05/2021 14 27/05/2021 27/05/2021 15 02/06/2021 02/06/2021 16 03/06/2021 03/06/2021

What is the plot of Law School?

In South Korea’s top law school, former elite prosecutor Yang Jong Hoon is now a criminal law professor and expects the very best from all his juniors when an unusual case is given to the legal department.

Who are the cast members of Law School?

The following list are the confirmed lead and supporting cast members of Law School:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yang Jong Hoon Kim Myung Min Six Flying Dragons | Beethoven Virus | Miracle That We Met Han Joon Hwi Kim Bum Tale of the Nine-Tailed | Mrs. Cop 2 | That Winter, The Wind Blows Kang Sol A Ryu Hye Young Reply 1988 | Dear My Room | SPY Kim Eun Sook Lee Jung Eun Once Again | Hi Bye, Mama! | When the Camellia Blooms Kang Sol B Lee Soo Kyung Reply 1988 | Ho Goo’s Love | The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale Seo Ji Ho Lee David Itaewon Class | Positive Physique | Save Me Jeon Ye Seul Go Yoon Jung Sweet Home | The School Nurse Files | He Is Psychometric Yoo Seung Jae Hyun Woo Witch’s Love | Bravo My Life | Ugly Alert Oh Jeong Hee Kil Hae Yeon Do You Like Brahms? | One Spring Night | The Ghost Detective Kang Joo Man Oh Man Seok Sweet Munchies | Justice | Trap Park Geun Tae Lee Chun Hee Hello Monster | The Master’s Sun | A Pledge to God Jo Ye Bum Kim Min Seok Hospital Playlist | Perhaps Love | My Mister Seo Byeong Joo Ahn Nae Sang My Dangerous Wife | Memorials | My Country: The New Age Sung Dong Il Woo Hyun Sweet Home | Awaken | Designated Survivor: 60 Days TBA Park Mi Hyun Abyss | WATCHER | The World of the Married

How will Law School perform in the cable ratings?

Historically, K-Dramas from jTBC that aired on Wednesday and Thursday have failed to make a significant impact on the ratings. The vast majority of K-Dramas featured in the top 50 cable dramas aired on Fridays and Saturdays, with the highest rated of them all, The World of the Married, with an astonishing 28.4%.

To enter the top 50 Law School would need to exceed a rating of 6.7%, which would beat the tvN dramas Mouse, The Cursed, and fellow jTBC drama Sisyphus: The Myth.

Are you looking forward to the release of Law School on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!