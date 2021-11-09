First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2021

It’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout December 2021. This list will include all the new TV shows and movies headed to the service throughout the month.

For a bigger breakdown of the Netflix Originals coming in December, we’ve got a separate preview for that here.

This list will be updated over time to reflect new additions to the Netflix UK lineup. Some international titles will also be omitted for brevity.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2021

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in December 2021

Riverdale (Season 6) N – New episodes every Wednesday

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st

Constantine (2005) – Keanu Reeves stars in this supernatural horror about an exorcist helping a policewoman proving her sister’s death was not suicide.

– Keanu Reeves stars in this supernatural horror about an exorcist helping a policewoman proving her sister’s death was not suicide. Green Snake (2021) N – Chinese fantasy animated movie.

– Chinese fantasy animated movie. Executive Decision (1996) – Kurt Russell and Halle Berry star in this thriller about a terrorist seizing control of an airliner.

– Kurt Russell and Halle Berry star in this thriller about a terrorist seizing control of an airliner. Het einde van de reis / The End of the Journey (1981) – Belgian drama.

– Belgian drama. Istanbul (1985) – Dutch drama.

– Dutch drama. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N – Action anime with the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure coming exclusively to Netflix globally.

– Action anime with the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure coming exclusively to Netflix globally. Kayko & Kokosh (Multiple Seasons) N – Polish animated series set years ago and stars two Slavic warriors doing what they can to defend their fort.

– Polish animated series set years ago and stars two Slavic warriors doing what they can to defend their fort. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – Netflix’s big sci-fi family series comes to an end in this epic finale. The Robinson’s survival instincts have to be kicked up a gear as they head to yet another new planet.

– Netflix’s big sci-fi family series comes to an end in this epic finale. The Robinson’s survival instincts have to be kicked up a gear as they head to yet another new planet. Switch / Tian ji: Fu chun shan ju tu (2013) – Chinese action thriller.

– Chinese action thriller. The Cleanse (2016) – Horror comedy about a couple taking a spiritual retreat where their juice cleanse brings out their inner demons.

– Horror comedy about a couple taking a spiritual retreat where their juice cleanse brings out their inner demons. The Whole Nine Yards (2000) – Bruce Willis headlines this comedy about a struggling dentist who has his life turned upside down.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003) – Anime hidden gem about an abandoned baby found on Christmas Eve.

– Anime hidden gem about an abandoned baby found on Christmas Eve. Villain (2020) – Action crime drama about former criminal Eddie Franks (played by Craig Fairbrass) trying to reconnect with his family.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 2nd

Single All The Way (2021) N – Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single.

– Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single. The Coyotes (Limited Series) N – Summer camp thriller series about a close group of friends finding diamonds in the woods which puts their friendship to the ultimate test.

– Summer camp thriller series about a close group of friends finding diamonds in the woods which puts their friendship to the ultimate test. The Whole Truth (2021) N – Horror about two siblings stumbling on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, horrifying incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 3rd

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021) – Animated family feature.

– Animated family feature. Black Ice (2013) – Irish movie about a car-enthusiast school girl and a troubled speed racer engaged in a tortured romance.

– Irish movie about a car-enthusiast school girl and a troubled speed racer engaged in a tortured romance. Enforcement / Shorta (2020) – Danish crime drama.

– Danish crime drama. Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume – Swedish documentary following a group of snowmobilers to Romania, Colorado and Sweden.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Godzilla faces off with the three-headed King Ghidorah.

– Godzilla faces off with the three-headed King Ghidorah. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – More adventures in the Jurassic Park universe as our heroes head to a new island.

– More adventures in the Jurassic Park universe as our heroes head to a new island. King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech (2011) – Documentary provides additional context for the Colin Firth movie.

– Documentary provides additional context for the Colin Firth movie. Mixtape (2021) N – Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured.

– Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured. Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final entry in the Spanish series, La Casa De Papel.

Princes of the Palace (2016) – Documentary looking into the lives of the various Royal Princes.

– Documentary looking into the lives of the various Royal Princes. Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies (2018) – Thriller about a couple desperate to save their marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 4th

True North (2020) – Animated movie about a boy whose father and family are sent to a prison camp in North Korea with harsh conditions.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 7th

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) N – Animated series based on the book returns for the young ones.

– Animated series based on the book returns for the young ones. Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) N – Stand-up special with the host of Netflix’s Nailed It!

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 8th

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N – Stand-up special from Germany.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 9th

Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Aranyak (Season 1) N – Arabic thriller series.

Back to the Outback (2021) N – Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape.

– Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape. The Unforgivable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence but finds society unable to forgive her past actions.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 14th

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N – Animated kids special.

– Animated kids special. The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Reality series that follows two people that have to run through a romantic script to see if the spark flies.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 15th

The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama about a boy growing up in Naples during the 1980s. Highly tipped for the awards season.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 16th

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.

– More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke. A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – Sequel to the holiday rom-com from last year with the couple now a year into their relationship running a dairy farm and winery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 17th

The Witcher (Season 2) N – The big returning series of the month (sorry Lost in Space) is The Witcher which will see the series move into a more linear method of storytelling.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 22nd

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N – Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital.

Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Mexican Christmas drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 24th (Christmas Eve)

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas movie.

Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end. Minnal Murali (2021) N – Indian superhero movie about a boy who is hit by lightning and develops supernatural powers.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – The next season of The Karate Kid spin-off series set decades after the original film trilogy.

Stay Close (Limited Series) N – Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.

– Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect. The Lost Daughter (2021) N – Olivia Colman headlines this character drama which sees a woman heading on vacation to get away from it all but soon finds her past troubling her once again.

