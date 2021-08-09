Anime ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ is Coming to Netflix Exclusively in December 2021

Netflix has made its 2021 anime powerplay by acquiring the exclusive global streaming rights to the upcoming anime adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Coming to Netflix in December 2021, we’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming anime, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series and the sixth story arc, and the defacto fifth season of the world popular JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. This is the second time that an anime from the JoJo franchise has been given the title of Netflix Original, the first was the Diamond is Unbreakable spin-off Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

When is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official trailer on Netflix’s YouTube channel, it has been confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is coming to Netflix in December 2021.

We don’t have an exact date release date, but we’re certain it will be revealed extremely soon.

The anime is being released exclusively on Netflix, except for Japan, which will begin airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS in January 2022.

What is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

Stone Ocean is the Sixth arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and officially the fifth season overall of the highly popular anime.

In the year 2011, Florida; and Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is sent to a maximum-security prison for fifteen years for a crime she is wrongfully accused of and didn’t commit. While incarcerated she is confronted with the century-spanning rivalry between her family, and its greatest nemesis DIO, whose friend, the ideologue Enrico Pucci plans to enact DIO’s last wishes.

Who is in the cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

So far seven cast members have been confirmed for Stone Ocean.





More cast members can be expected to be announced soon.

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing it’s still unconfirmed what the episode count is for the Stone Ocean arc.

Each arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had the following number of episodes, and covered manga chapters:

Arc Episodes Manga Chapters Phantom Blood 1-9 (9) 1-44 (44) Battle Tendency 10-26 (17) 45-113 (69) Stardust Crusaders 27-74 (48) 114-265 (152) Diamond is Unbreakable 75-113 (39) 266-439 (174) Vento Aureo 114-152 (39) 440-594 (155)

Stone Ocean has a total of 158 chapters, so judging against the release of previous arcs, this means we could expect to see anywhere between 39 to 48 episodes.

It’s on the number of episodes that will be released, and whether or not we’ll be waiting for further episodes in the near future.

Is JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure available to stream on Netflix?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is available to stream in 35 countries around the world, but for Netflix US you can stream a total of three seasons. The three seasons available cover the events of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond is Unbreakable.

Are you excited for the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!