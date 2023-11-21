Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: November 21st, 2023

Netflix has dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming movies, and if you want to look at the movies that others are most hyped for using the world’s largest movie and TV database, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your updated guide to the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, it assigns a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to any respective page. The higher the traffic, the more people are excited about the project. IMDb continues to draw in over half a billion site visits monthly.

Every week, we’ll be updating the list of the most anticipated series and movies, plus we’ll also cover other genres, such as the most anticipated Korean titles, using other sources, too.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of November 21st, 2023:

15. Rebel Moon – Part Two – The Scargiver

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Anthony Hopkins

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 4834

Part 1 arrives next month, so it’s not hard to see why Part 2 is already showing up in the most anticipated list.

The plot for Rebel Moon part 2 still remains under wraps until after the first film is released!

14. Code 8: Part 2

Director: Jeff Chan

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Aaron Abrams, Jean Yoon, Natalia Liconti

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3918

Sometime in 2024, Canadian cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell reunite to reprise their roles as Garrett, and Connor.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb:

“After witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover-up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime. Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.”

13. Orion and the Dark

Director: Sean Charmatz

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Paul Walter Hauser, Jacob Tremblay, Werner Herzog

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: February 2nd, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 3777

While the animation market was dominated by the likes of Disney, Dreamworks, and Illumination, Netflix has done a great job over the past several years cementing its place as one of the best platforms on the internet for animated movies. Hoping for their next smash hit will be Orion and the Dark from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and I’m Thinking of Ending Things writer Charlie Kaufman.

The synopsis for Orion and the Dark has been sourced from Netflix:

“Follows Orion, a young boy who is afraid of heights, and pets, and rendered nearly catatonic by the worst of all perils: the dark. The Dark takes Orion on a nighttime trip to prove to the youngster that the only thing to fear is fear itself.”

12. Last Call for Istanbul

Director: Gonenc Uyanik

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Kivanç Tatlitug, Beren Saat, Annie McCain Engman, Zihan Zhao, Joy Donze

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 3464

Turkish Originals continue to grow in popularity, and arguably the most anticipated Turkish film we’ve seen on Netflix for some time is Last Call for Istanbul. The film stars Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat, two of the most recognizable Turkish actors on the platform thanks to pair starring in multiple originals,

After her luggage is accidentally taken by another passenger, Serin crosses paths with Mehmet. What starts as a search for missing luggage at JFK International Airport, soon twists into a tale all about love, second chances, and loyalty.

11. The Archies

Director: Zoya Akhtar | Ryan Brophy

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 2858

The beloved Archie Comics is getting the Bollywood treatment as we take a step back in time to 1960s India where a group of teens from the town of Riverdale fight rotten developers trying to destroy their beloved park.

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 2521

For the first time in almost three decades, Eddie Murphy will return to reprise one of his most iconic roles, Axel Foley, the brash loudmouthed cop from Detroit. Plot details are still under wraps at this time, so it’s unclear if we’ll see Axel Foley as a police commissioner or whether or not his antics have kept him from promotions.

Director: McG

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Emma Myers, Jennifer Garner, Rita Moreno, Ed Helms, Matthias Schweighöfer

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: November 30th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 1809

Emma Myers made a huge impression on millions worldwide thanks to her role as Enid Sinclair on Wednesday. We expect Family Switch to be extremely popular, given that Emma Myers will act alongside Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner.

After a chance encounter with an astrological reader, the Walker family wakes up to discover their bodies have been switched. Between the family, they must work together to get through an extremely important day with soccer tryouts, a record deal, a promotion, and a college interview all on the line.

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 1546

The Electric State is one of the biggest projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown will be back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Rob Schneider, Allison Strong

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: November 21st, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 826

Adam Sandler is no stranger to Netflix, but Leo will be the first animated Original movie the veteran comedian has starred in.

“A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.”

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Cast: Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Thandiwe Staunton, Nick Mohammed

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 15th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 669

It’s taken 23 years, but the world’s favorite chicken movie franchise is back!

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland, chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Director: Sam Esmail

Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Farrah Mackenzie, Myha’la

Production Status: Complete

Netflix Release Date: December 7th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 419

Sam Esmail is perhaps best known for the superb TV series Mr. Robot and will be bringing his directing and writing abilities to Netflix for this brand-new drama that features a huge ensemble cast.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Amanda and Clay’s aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle aged couple who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. As strange sonic booms shatter the peace of the countryside, and animals start to migrate in strange ways, the physical and mental health of the families begins to disintegrate. The renters are upscale and White; the owners are upscale and Black. The issues of race and clash become distractions to the more alarming things are happening all around them.”

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman

Production Status: Completed

Netflix Release Date: December 20th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 287

A potential Oscar contender for 2024 at the 96th Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper takes on directing, producing, writing and acting in his biopic of Leonard Bernstein, the composer of movies such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront, and On the Town.

“Maestro will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over 30 years-from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continues through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.”

Director: Todd Haynes

Genre: Drama

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Piper Curda, D.W. Moffett

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023

MOVIEMeter: 145

Coming to Netflix only in a couple of regions (the US and Canada) following its debut at film festivals earlier this year is May December, headlined by Portman and Moore.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new drama:

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Stuart Martin, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 23

Since his return to directing, Zack Snyder has made Netflix his new home, which has since greenlit an exciting number of his projects. Rebel Moon is rumored to have been based on Snyder’s pitch for a stand-alone Star Wars movie and is influenced by Snyder’s favorite film, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

If Rebel Moon has a limited release in theatres, it could certainly be worth attending for a true thematic experience.

Directed by: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 18

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actresses in the world right now. This is why it isn’t surprising that Netflix continues to lock her down for some of their biggest new projects. The feature was previously scheduled for a 2023 release. However, we have since learned that the title has been removed from the 2023 release slate.

In this new fantasy film, a young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she’s not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her — she soon realizes that no one is coming and this “damsel” must save herself.

What upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!