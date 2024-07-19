10 Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies

We’re just over midway through July 2024, and it’s time to look at what new Netflix Original movies you, the viewers, are most excited about in the months and years to come. Taking advantage of IMDb’s MovieMETER metric, we’ve compiled the ten most anticipated Netflix movies.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of July 19th, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.

10 The Platform 2

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Genre: Horror, Sci-fi

Cast: Natalia Tena, Hovik Keuchkerian, Óscar Jaenada, Milena Smit

One of the biggest international movie hits Netflix has ever released was The Platform, a sci-fi horror that took place in a vertical prison that had a platform that lowered with food for the prisoners. After its wild success, the movie was greenlit for a sequel, which is finally hitting our screens this October.

9 The Deliverance

Director: Lee Daniels

Genre: Horror

Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Anthony B. Jenkins and Caleb McLaughlin

Netflix Release Date: August 30th, 2024

First optioned ten years ago before landing on Netflix in 2022, this horror movie will finally hit our screens at the end of August 2024. It also has a two-week theatrical window in case you want to see it on the big screen. The movie’s plot revolves around a family occupying a home, seemingly a portal to hell.

8 The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production



The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream worldwide, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel, although it’s been an incredibly long wait for it.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming sequel, “Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.”

7 Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi, Luis Guzmán

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Known for such movies as The Raid and Netflix’s The Apostle, Gareth Evans is an incredibly talented director and will be returning to Netflix with this new crime thriller. Havoc will be Tom Hardy’s Netflix film debut, who, along with Evans, is listed as one of the producers.

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong when a bruised detective must fight through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy ensnares his entire city.

There is still no word on a release date for this movie – some say it’s the end of 2024, but it remains to be determined.

6 Back in Action

Director: Seth Gordon

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott

Coming to Netflix: November 15th, 2024

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement after several years away from acting for her first Netflix Original. Set to be an action comedy, a genre that Jamie Foxx is exceptionally familiar with, the plot revolves around retired CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.

5 The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024/2025

The Electric State is one of the most significant projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown headlines and is back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

The movie could be released in 2024 but was notably missed out on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule. Watch this space.

4 Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Crime

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor

Production Status: Filming

The third entry in the Knives Out universe (and the second exclusive to Netflix) entered production this Summer. The sequel to Glass Onion is expected to be released in 2025. An all-star cast has again been assembled for the film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the astute Benoit Blanc.

3 The Union

Director: Julian Farino

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Halle Berry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jackie Earle Haley

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: August 16th, 2024

Originally named Our Man From Jersey, this new action thriller from writers Joe Barton and David Guggenheim, The Union, will be released on Netflix in mid-August 2024. The story revolves around a construction worker from Jersey who is thrust into the world of superspies when an ex-girlfriend recruits him.

2 Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz

Production Status: Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; however, you could argue there is currently no better director than Guillermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.

1 The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Production Status: Production

Announced earlier this year, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.

Featuring an absolutely stacked cast, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix soon? Let us know down below.