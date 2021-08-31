‘Man with a Plan’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

CBS is pulling back a number of big titles from Netflix over the next couple of months which now includes four seasons of the Matt LeBlanc comedy series Man with a Plan.

The surprise addition of Man with a Plan came to Netflix last year without any prior notice. All four seasons of the CBS comedy arrived on Netflix on September 30th, 2020. Given the surprise, it also led some fans to campaign that the show gets revived for season 5, however of course, that now looks completely out of the question.

Created by Jackie and Jeff Filgo, the series is headlined by Friends alum Matt LeBlanc who plays Adam Burns. Adam is a father who is left home alone to look after the kids after his wife returns to the workplace.

Alongside LeBlanc in the series includes Liza Snyder, Matt Cook and Grace Kaufman.

Now, exactly one year later, the series is showing to be departing to Netflix. It follows a trend of a number of CBS licensed shows to only be on the platform of a single year. The same can be said for The Unicorn and Evil which will both be leaving a year after they were added.

The final day to watch all four seasons of Man with a Plan will be on August 29th meaning the show is set to depart on September 30th, 2021. The series departure was notably not included in Netflix’s official PR releases but rather a departure notice now showing on the title. We’ll be updating our September 2021 departures list to reflect Man with a Plan leaving.

Only having a show’s license for a year seems to be a growing trend particularly when it comes to ViacomCBS content. In interviews, Bob Bakish (boss of ViacomCBS) has said licensing can be used in part to help drive traffic and subscriptions to its own service. Man with a Plan will almost certainly now revert to being exclusive to Paramount+.

You do have another option in the form of buying the DVDs with season 4 releasing last December. You can also rent the series via Netflix DVD.

Finally, you can complete your #ManWithAPlan collection—Season 4 is now on DVD! https://t.co/hHifNCtKsN pic.twitter.com/CpKUCnxVZo — Man With A Plan (@ManWithAPlan) December 1, 2020

Will you miss Man with a Plan when it departs Netflix in the US at the end of September? Let us know in the comments.