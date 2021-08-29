‘Evil’ Season 2 Not Coming to Netflix; Season 1 Leaving in October 2021

Netflix picked up the license to Evil from CBS in October 2020 and while season 2 has aired, it won’t be coming to Netflix. In fact, season 1 of Evil is set to leave Netflix on October 1st, 2021.

Quick recap before we dive into season 2 of Evil.

Created by Michelle and Robert King (behind The Good Wife which was removed from Netflix some time ago) the TV series follows a group of differently qualified detectives who investigate paranormal crimes and events.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter stars alongside Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Brooklyn Shuck, and Skylar Gray.

Airing back in September 2019, season 1 of Evil eventually arrived on Netflix USA (no other regions were licensed to or expected) on October 1st, 2020. Season 2 moved from CBS to Paramount+ (this probably tells you why the show won’t be coming back to Netflix) and has already been renewed for season 3.

The series has premiered strong on Netflix US peaking at position number 4 on the TV charts on October 6th, 2020.

Why did Evil get added to Netflix US?

As you may know, CBS increasingly rarely licenses its lineup of shows away from its own CBS All Access (since rebranded to Paramount+) platform although that changed this year with Netflix picking up both this and The Unicorn.

As Deadline reported back when the series first came to Netflix, the deal on Netflix getting Evil was for a single-year license (meaning it only covered season 1). In the report, it stated that “CBS TV Studios sees the Netflix licensing deal as a promotional tool”.

When will Evil season 2 be on Netflix?

Unlike The Unicorn which could’ve had the second season added to Netflix, we knew early on that Evil season 2 wouldn’t come to Netflix.

The series did not air on CBS and was instead moved to become a Paramount+ exclusive and now the final nail is in the coffin.

Instead of getting season 2, Netflix has confirmed it will lose Evil season 1 on October 1st, 2021.

Would you have liked to see Evil season 2 hit Netflix? Let us know in the comments.