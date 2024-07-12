Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2024

The Platform is returning for its long-anticipated sequel, and we’re getting a new Tomb Raider animated series. Here’s your rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2024.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2024

Heartstopper (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: October 3rd

For the past few years, Heartstopper has quickly become one of Netflix’s shining lights in its UK lineup. It’ll finally return this October with some brand-new faces, too.

Per Netflix, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from the third season:

“Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The first of at least two seasons of a new animated series based on the classic video game franchise will drop in October 2024.

Coming from Powerhouse Animation, the 8-part series follows the events after the most recent game survivor game trilogy. Hayley Atwell lends her voice as the titular Lara Croft.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2024

The Platform 2

Coming to Netflix: October 4th

Language: Spanish

Five years after the first movie landed on Netflix and made waves around the world, we’ll be getting a new entry of The Platform 2 in October 2024, just in time for Halloween.

Featuring fresh faces (Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Óscar Jaenada), the movie sees a new resident move into the vertical prison with a brutal feeding system with even more brutal rules.

Outside

Coming to Netflix: October 11th

Language: Filipino

This movie, written and directed by Carlo Ledesma and filmed in the Philippines, follows a family seeking shelter during a zombie outbreak.

Family Pack

Coming to Netflix: October 23rd

Language: French

François Uzan is directing this brand-new fantasy comedy that’s essentially Netflix’s version of Jumanji. Players are transported to an old village that is being terrorized by werewolves.

Not Yet Confirmed Netflix Originals For October 2024

There are a number of October releases we’re hearing about but have yet to get confirmed:

Justice / The Assault – October 16th

– October 16th Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – October 17th

– October 17th Go Ahead, Brother – October 30th

