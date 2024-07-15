What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2024

It’s time to take a very early look at all the new movies, series, and games planned for release on Netflix in August 2024.

As always, while Netflix is bringing lots of new movies and series to the service throughout August, they’ll also be removing lots of titles. You can find the full list of departures planned for August here.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Coming to Netflix in August TBD

Kengan Ashura (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Martial arts anime series.

– Martial arts anime series. Mermaid Magic (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) Netflix Original – Wednesday star Emma Myers stars in this new teen-drama series about a girl who is investigating a murder that is considered a closed case.

– Wednesday star Emma Myers stars in this new teen-drama series about a girl who is investigating a murder that is considered a closed case. Borderless Fog (2024) Netflix Original – Indonesian thriller.

– Indonesian thriller. Breaking and Re-Entering (2024) – Taiwanese comedy.

Fire Country (Season 1) – The CBS drama starring Max Thieriot about a young convict who joins a voluntary group that assists in fighting wildfires in California.

– The CBS drama starring Max Thieriot about a young convict who joins a voluntary group that assists in fighting wildfires in California. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024) – The black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix.

– The black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) – Action thriller directed by Edward Zwick starring Tom Cruise.

– Action thriller directed by Edward Zwick starring Tom Cruise. Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original – Continuation of the anime series.

– Continuation of the anime series. Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021) – True-crime documentary.

– True-crime documentary. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1) – 2002 anime series.

– 2002 anime series. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1) – 2004 anime series.

– 2004 anime series. Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original – Music documentary from Chile.

– Music documentary from Chile. Red (2010) – An all-star cast for this action thriller comes together.

– An all-star cast for this action thriller comes together. Red 2 (2013) – Bruce Willis and John Malkovich return for this sequel to the action movie.

– Bruce Willis and John Malkovich return for this sequel to the action movie. Star Trek: Beyond (2016) – Chris Pine headlines this live-action Star Trek movie in which Captain Kirk is trying to prevent an alien attack.

– Chris Pine headlines this live-action Star Trek movie in which Captain Kirk is trying to prevent an alien attack. The Deer King (2022) – Anime fantasy movie.

– Anime fantasy movie. Unstable (Season 2) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe and son John return for the second season of this comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) Netflix Original – Indian documentary on S.S. Rajamouli.

– Indian documentary on S.S. Rajamouli. Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts – The extended R-rated cuts of the Rebel Moon movies: Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024)

– The extended R-rated cuts of the Rebel Moon movies:

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) Netflix Original – Exclusively coming to Netflix, this movie based on the famous Nickelodeon cartoon is getting a feature film which sees Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024) Netflix Original – Live stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) Netflix Original – Animated kids series from DreamWorks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Reminiscence (2021) – Hugh Jackman stars in this sci-fi thriller about a private investigator stumbling into a conspiracy.

– Hugh Jackman stars in this sci-fi thriller about a private investigator stumbling into a conspiracy. Rising Impact (Season 2) Netflix Original – Sports anime series.

– Sports anime series. The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean game show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Downtown Owl (2023) – The US streaming debut of the drama starring Vanessa Hudgens about a woman who takes a winter teaching job in a remote Midwest town.

– The US streaming debut of the drama starring Vanessa Hudgens about a woman who takes a winter teaching job in a remote Midwest town. Lolo and the Kid (2024) Netflix Original – Filipino drama.

– Filipino drama. Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Reality dating series. Week 1 – August 7th – Episodes 1–4 Week 2 – August 14th – Episodes 5–9 Week 3 – August 21st – Episodes 10–11

– Reality dating series. Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original – Using the latest technology, this three-episode series explores how wild animals use sound for various functions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) Netflix Original – The fourth and final season of the comic book adaptation series with the Hargreeves going up against a mysterious association called The Keepers.

Shahmaran (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 9th

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new baking competition series.

– A new baking competition series. Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe narrates this documentary that examines the history and science of man’s best friends.

– Rob Lowe narrates this documentary that examines the history and science of man’s best friends. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) Netflix Original – Bollywood thriller.

– Bollywood thriller. Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original – Next batch of episodes of the latest season of the anime series based on the card trading game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Night School (2018) – Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish headline this buddy comedy film from director Malcolm D. Lee.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Daughters (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja’Ana who are preparing for the big Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – First five episodes of the new season of the hit drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

The Union (2024) Netflix Original – Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star in this action comedy where a construction worker is swept up in a secret spy mission.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Cocomelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai horror series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Nice Girls (2024) Netflix Original – French action comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 22nd

Baby Fever (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the Danish medical comedy about a fertility doctor who accidentally inseminates herself.

– Return of the Danish medical comedy about a fertility doctor who accidentally inseminates herself. Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) Netflix Original – Nature documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

Incoming (2024) Netflix Original – An R-rated comedy about four freshmen heading to their first-ever high school party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 29th

Chastity High (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romantic drama series.

Kaos (Season 1) Netflix Original – An all-star cast comes together, headlined by Jeff Goldblum, set in the modern-day fantasy comedy with a Greek god twist.

An all-star cast comes together, headlined by Jeff Goldblum, set in the modern-day fantasy comedy with a Greek god twist. Terminator Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series based on the classic franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 30th

Breathless (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish medical drama series from the co-creator of Elite.

The Deliverance (2024) Netflix Original – Lee Daniels directs this new horror for Netflix that stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, and Caleb McLaughlin.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this August? Let us know in the comments.