Catherine Curtin Won’t Return as Dustin’s Mom in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

In a recent interview, actress Catherine Curtin stated that she’s not set to return for the fifth and final installment of Stranger Things. She has played the role of Claudia Henderson (Dustin’s Mom) since season 1.

The character was first introduced in season 1 in the episode The Felat and the Acrobat but had a more prominent role in season 2, in which she appeared in all but three episodes. Curtin did notably take more of a backseat in season 3, where she only appeared briefly in one episode, but returned for four episodes in season 4.

In the July podcast on the Monday Morning Critic Podcast (episode 472), actress Catherine Curtin broke down her career from her role on Netflix’s other flagship show, Orange is the New Black, to appearing on HBO’s Insecure and Showtimes’ Homeland.

The interviewer asked if the actress could provide any sneak previews or hints about season 5 of Stranger Things, to which Curtin answered that she wouldn’t be appearing at all.

“No, no, I went off and did SNL 1975,” Curtin said, adding, “I’m not a part of the Stranger Things season five, but I have interacted with a few of those guys, and what I’m told is that it’s kind of amazing and that it’s it they work their butts off and that it’s brilliant. And I think it will not disappoint.”

SNL 1975 now refers to the now-retitled Saturday Night film directed by Jason Reitman, which hit theaters on October 11th. That Sony Pictures movie tells the story of how young comedians came together to create the iconic NBC show that’s still on to this day.

This isn’t the only major Stranger Things star set to be absent from the forthcoming season. Earlier this year, actor Eduardo Franco told another podcast that he hadn’t received any call about returning as the fan favorite Argyle for season 5. On the bright side, Netflix did announce three new cast members for season 5 in mid-July.

Filming on Stranger Things season 5 is still underway throughout the remainder of September having began right at the start of the year. Production is currently expected to wrap on October 1st, 2024.

Hat tip to Stranger Things Spoilers (who we interviewed earlier this year, and they gave us some exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps on season 5) for finding this clip and posting on X.

Do you think we’ll see Dustin’s mom turn up in some way or another in season 5, despite Curtin saying there are currently no plans? Let us know in the comments.