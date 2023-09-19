New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023, 2024 and Beyond

A host of new Netflix Original animated feature films are set to arrive throughout the remainder of 2023, into 2024, and beyond. Below is our comprehensive list of all the animated movies coming soon to Netflix.

Below, we’ll look at their big slate of movies, either confirmed for 2023, 2024, or in development, and keep this post bookmarked as we’ll keep it updated as time goes on.

Also, don’t forget those in the United States will be treated to all the Netflix Original animated feature films listed below and the entire output of DreamWorks, Illumination, and Sony Pictures Animation.

Before digging in, we want to update you on a few animated feature films that are no longer being developed. Escape from Hat we can confirm, is no longer in development at all at Netflix. High in the Clouds is still in development but no longer tied to Netflix.

Animated Movies Confirmed for Netflix in Fall 2023

Leo

Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler

Coming to Netflix: November 21st, 2023

Previously set up at STX Entertainment, Adam Sandler leads the voice cast for this new animated feature film about a 74-year-old lizard Leo, who has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium mate turtle.

Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Studio: Aardman Animation

Coming to Netflix: December 15th, 2023

If you can believe it, it’ll have been 23 years since DreamWorks released the original Chicken Run by the time this sequel comes out.

Now, an all-star cast comes together for a new entry. Among the voice cast for the new entry include Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Zachary Levi (Chuck), and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld).

Here’s what you can expect from the new entry:

“When Ginger and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team – even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

The Bad Guys Holiday Special

Following the 2022 animated DreamWorks movie, Netflix is set to release a holiday special set just before the events of the movie.

Here’s what you can expect:

“There’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.”

It’s unclear whether the new animated special will be coming to Netflix globally or whether it’ll be labeled as a Netflix Original, but we do know it’s releasing in 2023 (almost certainly sometime between November and December).

New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024

In Your Dreams

Director: Alex Woo

Kuko Studios (Go! Go! Cory Carson) and Sony Picture Animation are behind this new animated feature film with Alex Woo.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“A perfect family? Siblings who get along? Yeah… in your dreams. This is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who magically travel into the world of dreams with the mission of finding The Sandman who will grant them their ultimate wish — saving their parents’ marriage. The kids are total opposites, making them an unlikely duo to navigate the absurdity of their own subconscious. Along their journey, they discover that as long as they have each other, they can face anything, even their worst nightmare.”

Gregg Taylor and Tim Hahn to produce, with Erik Benson serving as co-director.

Orion and the Dark

Director: Sean Charmatz

Writer: Charlie Kaufman

Cast: Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser

Acquired from DreamWorks Animation, this movie is based on the book by Emma Yarlett. It tells the story of a young elementary school kid with a complex personality but, most importantly, is afraid of the dark, with the dark manifesting into a creature and paying him a visit. Can he overcome his fear? You’ll find out in 2024.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Director: Liza Johnson

Cast: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Doug Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Mary Jo Catlett, Jill Talley, Craig Robinson, Grey Griffin, Johnny Knoxville, Loretta Devine, Wanda Sykes

Rumored to be in development for years, a Sandy Spongebob movie spin-off was originally headed to Netflix in 2023 but will now hit the service in 2024.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the live-action and animated hybrid movie:

“Bikini Bottom has been stolen! Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob watch in disbelief as everyone’s favorite town is scooped out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. Now, Sandy and SpongeBob must go on an epic quest to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the gang before time runs out.”

That Christmas

Studio: Locksmith Animation

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

Director: Simon Otto

Producer: Nicole P. Hearon, Adam Tandy

Writer: Richard Curti

This new animated feature film set around Christmas is based on the children’s books by Richard Curtis.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

The new movie is expected to arrive in December 2024.

Thelma the Unicorn

Director: Jared Hess, Lynn Wang

Producer: Pam Coats

This movie is based on the novel by award-winning Australian children’s author Aaron Blabey. Netflix first picked it up in 2019.

When a rare pink and glitter-filled moment of fate makes Thelma the Pony’s wish of being a unicorn come true, she rises to instant international pop-superstar stardom, but at an unexpected cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a joyful story about learning to love who you are… even if you don’t have sparkles.

Ultraman

Director: Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima

Studio: Industrial Light & Magic, Netflix Animation and Tsuburaya Productions

Verging more into the anime territory is a new animated movie on the beloved Japanese superhero.

The creator of Netflix’s Lost Ollie is behind this new feature film, which is about a superstar baseball player returning to Japan to carry on the legacy of being Ultraman.

We’ve got more on Ultraman in our full preview for the upcoming movie.

Wallace & Gromit

Directors: Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

Studio: Aardman Animation

The duo of Wallace & Gromit first graced British screens in 1989 and has seen numerous spin-offs, series, and feature films since, but now they’re headed back to the big screen.

The BBC will distribute the movie in the United Kingdom and Netflix everywhere else.

The film “sees Gromit becoming concerned that Wallace is a little too dependent on his inventions. When Wallace’s “Smart Gnome” develops a mind of its own, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master…or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

This title has been confirmed to come to Netflix in 2024, although we’re expecting some updates publicly in 2023.

New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025

The Twits

Studio: Netflix Animation and Jellyfish Pictures

Originally set to be a Netflix Original series, The Twits was later retooled as a movie. What’s on Netflix was the first to report that Ralph Breaks the Internet writer Phil Johnston, would be attached to the project, with that confirmation coming in September 2023.

Here’s the premise of the new movie:

“Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia.”

Undated Netflix Original Animated Movies in Development

Please note: any titles listed below are subject to change.

I, Chihuahua

Studio: Netflix Animation

Director: Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Announced in March 2022 is the new animated feature film from the director of Netflix’s excellent mini-series Maya and the Three. It’ll feature Gabriel Iglesias and is about a young Chacho who wears a wrestling mask to become a legendary fighter.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

Studio: Sony Animation

Originally set for a theatrical release, we learned in 2022 that K-Pop: Demon Hunters is bound for Netflix. That has seemingly been confirmed by Sony’s movie chief, who says the movie will be direct-to-streaming.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming movie:

“The story of a world-renowned K-Pop girl group, as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as bad-ass demon hunters, set against a colorful backdrop of fashion, food, style, and the most popular music movement of this generation.”

Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun

Studios: Westbrook Studios

First announced in February 2022, this new movie comes from the production company helmed by Will Smith with David Oyelowo to also produce.

The story is about a teenager who discovers that she has superpowers and then travels to Nigeria to learn more about her origins. There, she found a threat to her newfound magical community.

Pashmina

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Studios: Bend It Films, Hyde Park Entertainment

This animated musical movie tells the tale of an Indian-American girl who rediscovers her heritage via a magical pashmina.

The movie was announced back in early 2019.

Alongside the announcement, Ashok Amritraj said: “Pashmina is a wonderful coming-of-age story that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, and one that I believe Netflix families around the world will enjoy experiencing together.”

Steps

Director: Alyce Tzue

Studio: Netflix Animation

First announced in March 2021, this new musical animated feature film will come from Amy Poehler’s production company, Paper Kite Productions.

In a spin on the classic Cinderella story, two stepsisters are overlooked for marriage by the Prince and embark on an epic journey, realizing that their own perfect fairytales might be different from what they originally thought.

Sulwe

Director: Unknown

Studio: Unknown

Based on Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book, this animated comedy was first announced in February 2021.

Sulwe has the darkest skin in her family and in her school. She wishes for her skin to be lighter, but through a supernatural experience, she comes to love her dark skin color.

The Buried Giant

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Writer: Dennis Kelly

Based on the book of the same name from author Kazuo Ishiguro, this new animated movie is set in a fantasy medieval England and follows a family searching for their lost son.

The Family Treehorn

Director: Ron Howard

Studio: Animal Logic

Also known as The Shrinking Of Treehorn, this movie based on the book by Florence Parry Heide was acquired from Paramount Animation and produced by Netflix’s internal studio, Animal Logic.

The movie is Ron Howard’s first animated feature film and is about a young man who begins shrinking in size after playing a strange board game, which goes largely unnoticed by his parents.

The Goon

Director: Patrick Osborne

Studio: Blur Studio, Dark Horse Entertainment

One way or another, this animated feature film based on the comic has been in development for over a decade starting its life as a Kickstarter project.

In the summer of 2022, it was announced that Netflix would pick up the title and distribute the movie, with the studio behind Love, Death and Robots working on the feature film.

The Sea Beast 2

Studio: Netflix Animation

Director: Chris Williams

Following the release of The Sea Beast in 2022, the movie became one of Netflix’s biggest animated hits and will be returning for a sequel.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Studio: Studio Mir

Following the success of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in 2021, the team behind that entry is working on a brand-new animated movie called Sirens of the Deep.

The new movie is expected to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice.

The Witch Boy

Studio: Vertigo Entertainment

Director: Minkyu Lee (although reportedly no longer)

Based on the graphic novels by Molly Know Ostertag, this animated movie is being produced by Vertigo Entertainment (The Lego Movie), with HAIM involved in the soundtrack.

In a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters, Aster is surprised to discover his emerging and extraordinary witch powers. When a mysterious danger threatens his world, Aster must embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind himself, his powers, and everything magical.

TREES!

Producer: Dan Lin

Executive Producer: Ryan Halprin

Writer: Jennifer Celotta

Rideback (the team behind Netflix’s upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender) is working on a new animated feature focusing on Trees.

Untitled Steve Box Animated Film

Director: Steve Box

Studio: SUPERPROD Animation

Country of Origin: France

Steve Box is behind the beloved Wallace & Gromit feature film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were Rabbit and will be bringing a new yet-to-be-titled feature film to Netflix.

Here’s the premise of the new film:

“Struggling to feed themselves with the proceeds of their ever-inventive, but low-yield heists, Tibbles and his rag-tag gang of stray cats are forced to go undercover to pull of the biggest heist of their lives, posing as the thing they most despise – the pampered pets of suburbia.”

A few notes to round out this article. First, let’s run through a few titles that are expected to come to Netflix but have limited information:

Ronnie Del Carmen is working on a yet-to-be-titled Netflix animated feature film, although we do know it’s based on lore and mythology from the Philippines.

is working on a yet-to-be-titled Netflix animated feature film, although we do know it’s based on lore and mythology from the Philippines. The Red Wall books by Brian Jacques are being adapted into multiple titles, including movies with Patrick McHale’s writing.

books by Brian Jacques are being adapted into multiple titles, including movies with Patrick McHale’s writing. Tunga – Animated musical from Zimbabwe-born Godwin Jabangwe.

And finally, a few animated feature films no longer in development at Netflix:

Animal Farm is reportedly no longer at Netflix.

is reportedly no longer at Netflix. Cattywumpus , an animated feature film by Gore Verbinski, was previously headed to Netflix but is no longer developing.

, an animated feature film by Gore Verbinski, was previously headed to Netflix but is no longer developing. Previously announced for Netflix, it’s unclear whether Andy Serkis’s Animal Farm will be headed to the service anymore.

will be headed to the service anymore. Bubbles , the animated movie about Michael Jackson from Taika Watiti, is no longer at Netflix.

, the animated movie about Michael Jackson from Taika Watiti, is no longer at Netflix. Ember was scrapped in December 2022, which was going to be the next animated feature from the director of Klaus.

