‘The Casagrandes Movie’ To Release on Netflix Exclusively in 2024

Netflix’s animated movie slate for 2024 continues to grow, with news coming out today that Netflix has acquired the exclusive global rights to the movie follow-up to The Casagrandes, which itself is a spin-off of The Loud House.

First announced to be in development back in April 2023, the movie is being written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May, both known for Rise of the Mutant Ninja Turtles. Also on the writing team are Lalo Alcaraz and Rosemary Contreras, with Miguel Puga directing.

Production on the movie was wrapped by November 2023, and the voice cast for the film is currently under wraps.

The movie follows the main Nickelodeon series, The Casagrandes, which ran for three seasons between 2019 and 2022 across 70 episodes. The show primarily focuses on Ronnie Anne, an independent and adventurous 11-year-old who explores city life with her big, loving, multi-generational Mexican-American family.

The series is a spin-off of The Loud House, which saw a movie released on Netflix in 2021.

The news of the movie coming to Netflix comes via The Wrap (paywalled content), which profiled Netflix Animation and their current and future efforts in the space. Midway through their piece, they reveal a first look and confirmation that The Casagrandes Movie will be released sometime in 2024.

This isn’t hugely surprising news, given Netflix has acquired several movies based on Nickelodeon IP.

In recent years, they’ve released Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, The Loud House Movie, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In 2024, that trend will continue with Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Will The Casagrandes Series be on Netflix?

It’s unclear whether the main series, The Casagrandes, will be headed to Netflix to stream alongside the movie. Regarding the Nickelodeon above movie pickups, Netflix did not pick up the series to stream alongside the Netflix Original movie release. In the meantime, you’ll need to stream all three seasons on Paramount+, where it resides exclusively.

Of course, Netflix streams many other catalog shows from Nickelodeon, so never say never.

This is just one of over half a dozen Netflix Original animated movies we know are coming out in 2024. Other titles include the aforementioned Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, In Your Dreams, Orion and the Dark, That Christmas, Spellbound, Thelma the Unicorn, The Witcher: Sirens and the Deep and Ultraman: Rising.

Are you looking forward to The Casagrandes Movie landing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.