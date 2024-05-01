‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ To Release on Netflix in August 2024

The long-rumored SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off movie focusing on Sandy Cheeks will be making its way onto Netflix globally in August 2024 (after initially being scheduled for release in 2023). Despite a significant leak of the movie over the Christmas period last year, the movie will still be moving forward with its Netflix Original release.

Rumored to have been in development for several years, Netflix officially added Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie to its slate of 2023 movies in February 2023.

Per Netflix, here’s how they describe the new animated feature film:

“Bikini Bottom has been stolen! Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob watch in disbelief as everyone’s favorite town is scooped out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. Now, Sandy and SpongeBob must go on an epic quest to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the gang before time runs out. Continuing the franchise’s iconic blend of animation and live-action, Saving Bikini Bottom brings all the charm and irreverence of the series to the wild west in this SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off from director Liza Johnson.”

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Dead to Me) directs the movie with the voice cast including:

Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks

as Sandy Cheeks Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

as SpongeBob SquarePants Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick

as Patrick Doug Lawrence as Plankton

as Plankton Rodger Bumpass as Squidward

as Squidward Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks

as Randy Cheeks Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks

as Pa Cheeks Grey Griffin as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks

as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Actor (Voice)

as Actor (Voice) Matty Cardarople as Kyle (Live Action)

as Kyle (Live Action) Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee

as Sue Nahmee Clancy Brown

Mary Jo Catlett

Jill Talley

Grey DeLisle

Kaz and Tom Stern are behind the script of the new movie. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as executive producers.

A Sandy movie has been long-rumored for Netflix, and a report in late 2022 confirmed some details of the upcoming Paramount titles coming up for the end of the year and into 2023.

The report lists Emily in Paris as one of the big projects coming from Paramount exclusively to Netflix, and SpongeBob gets a mention, with the report saying:

“SpongeBob SquarePants is a global phenomenon and is constantly investing in new content across all platforms. Looking ahead to 2023, the content of the 14 seasons will continue to be broadcast on Clan and season 2 of the Kampamento Koral spin-off will premiere: SpongeBob First Adventures and the spin-off of Patrick is the Star on Nickelodeon. And, as if this were not enough, a new feature film of Arenita, one of the most beloved characters in the series, will be released on Netflix in 2023.”

As Nickalive noted, many details surrounding the new title are unknown, including whether Netflix will carry the movie globally or just in select territories. The movie could be part of the deal Netflix stuck with Nickelodeon in 2020.

Over the past few years, Netflix has released several Nickelodeon movies exclusively based on established Nick IP. Most recently, they released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, but other movies included Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS, The Loud House Movie, and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

Netflix is also rumored to have another Spongebob movie. In 2019, The New York Times reported that Netflix would also be receiving a Squidward spin-off, but that was debunked shortly afterward.

When will Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie be on Netflix?

Netflix has now confirmed via its Summer 2024 preview that Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie will arrive on Netflix globally on August 2nd, 2024.

Some may have already watched the movie, but it’s worth noting – in late December 2023, the movie leaked across multiple platforms (alongside The Fairly Odd Parents reboot) so be careful of spoilers out there!

Is SpongeBob SquarePants on Netflix?

SpongeBob’s availability on Netflix is fragmented, to say the least. Numerous regions are still streaming select seasons of the core show, with other regions losing the title just recently in regions like the UK.

Unogs reports only 16 regions carry Spongebob Squarepants, with regions like Canada only carrying a single season.

Netflix acquired the international rights to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run midway through the pandemic.

Netflix also added a SpongeBob game to its 90+ strong arsenal of mobile game titles. SpongeBob: Squarepants Get Cooking! was released on iOS and Google Play on September 27th, and it was developed by iLLOGIKA.

Are you looking forward to Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.