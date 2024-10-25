All 12 Certified Fresh New Netflix Movies Released in 2024

A lot of weight is put on Rotten Tomatoes scores, and although you may have the impression from the commentary that Netflix doesn’t put out “good” movies, the reality is quite the opposite. It’s time to review all the films that Netflix released in 2024 that rock Certified Fresh ratings.

For those more interested in a series to binge through, you can find our list of all the Netflix Original series that have managed to gain the Certified Fresh rating in 2024 here.

Of course, Netflix released many movies this year that weren’t hit with criticism. Whether that’s Rebel Moon (three times over), Atlas, A Family Affair, Irish Wish, or Incoming, there are seemingly a lot of stinkers. Netflix has released or is still to release 130 movies for 2024, so what broke through with critics? Let’s take a look:

His Three Daughters

97% based on 141 reviews

Acquired by Netflix after its TIFF premiere, His Three Daughters saw sterling performances from its three leads: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen, who deliver us a fascinating character study on family dynamics after their character’s father’s health continues to deteriorate.

As we’ll contrast with this movie and the next, the high critic ratings didn’t translate into viewership, with the movie completely absent from the Netflix top 10s the first week it became available.

Rebel Ridge

96% based on 112 reviews

The story of how this movie eventually came together is equally as good as the movie itself. It excelled thanks to Jeremy Saulnier’s perseverance and directing ability, and critics universally praised it following its early September release. Adam Nayman from The Ringer said, “With a whip-smart plot, a strong lead in Aaron Pierre, and a standout villain in Don Johnson, director Jeremy Saulnier has done it again.”

Better still, its high praise from audiences and critics alike translated into high viewership, with the movie currently having the fourth-best launch of any film in 2024, only behind Damsel, The Union, and Lift.

Hit Man

95% based on 298 reviews

Despite saying he’d never work with Netflix again, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man eventually dropped on Netflix in June 2024 following a small theatrical window and its various film festival premieres, and it was a home run with critics. Based on a true story, the film tells the story of an ordinary man who begins assisting the police by becoming different people, which leads him into a web of lies.

RT’s Critics Consensus says, “A deceptively dark thriller that’s also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell — and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater’s career.”

Woman of the Hour

91% with 138 reviews

Not all regions of Netflix managed to stream Woman of the Hour, as the streamer only acquired it for select territories. The mystery thriller, which serves as Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, tells the true story of a woman who gets into the clutches of a notorious serial killer after appearing on a cheesy 70s dating show.

Our own critic agreed with the general consensus saying, “Woman of the Hour is a solid directorial debut from Anna Kendrick from an even stronger script from Ian McDonald.”

Orion and the Dark

91% based on 77 reviews

Netflix’s 2024 animation slate kicked off strong this year with Orion and the Dark, which Netflix secured the distribution of from DreamWorks. With Charlie Kaufman behind the scripts, expectations were pretty high, and by most accounts, they were delivered. Many cited Kaufman’s typical existential outlook on the world as one of the movie’s biggest draws, with CNN’s Brian Lowry calling the movie “Part Inside Out, part A Christmas Carol, with a pinch of Monsters Inc.”

Society of the Snow

90% based on 157 reviews

Some may call a steward’s inquiry on this one, given that, like two other movies on this list, it was technically released in very late 2023 in a small selection of theaters. It didn’t drop on Netflix until January, but we think it qualifies. Retelling the gruesome and horrific story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which saw a rugby team crash in the heart of the Andes, with many going to extreme lengths to stay alive.

Director J. A. Bayona was at the heart of most positive reviews as well as many praising the simple and poignant message the film delivers.

The Kitchen

89% based on 64 reviews

The British sci-fi drama The Kitchen is another movie that first premiered in late 2023 at the BFI Film Festival before hitting Netflix globally in January 2024. While audiences haven’t pulled through for the movie (nor did I, in all honesty), most critics liked the anti-consumer and anti-capitalist message at the heart of The Kitchen, featuring some pretty good visuals.

Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares directed the feature film, which was many years in development. Kano (Top Boy) led the cast with his character, desperate to get out of a community-run high rise, but a new tie keeps him held there.

The Beautiful Game

85% based on 40 reviews

Releasing in March 2024, this British film is one of two Bill Nighy will be starring in for Netflix this year (the next is Joy in late October). This particular movie tells the story of Mal, the manager of the homeless England football team, taking his team to compete at the World Cup.

Per the critic’s consensus, the movie “has an undeniable warmth that further elevates an already irresistible true story, helping this inspirational drama score despite a reliance on well-worn clichés.”

Ultraman: Rising

83% based on 48 reviews

My personal favorite animated movie of 2024 has been Ultraman: Rising, even though I had no exposure to Ultraman before I sat down to watch it earlier this year. The beautifully animated movie from director Shannon Tindle sees a baseball star taking on the unexpected duty of having to babysit a monster kaiju. With parenting as one of the central themes, it struck a chord with critics worldwide.

It’s What’s Inside

77% based on 73 reviews

Directed and written by Greg Jardin, this body-swapping thriller has shades of the hit 2022 A24 movie Talk to Me in its presentation, which clearly landed with critics.

Sadly, the movie failed to create real waves in the Netflix top 10s, only narrowly making it into the top 10s in week 1 of release and dropping out soon after. It’s an ultimate shame as audience review scores are just as strong, but clearly, something prevented users from getting through the front door. Some reviews suggest it may become a Gen-Z cult classic, so watch this space.

Good Grief

76% based on 76 reviews

The third and final movie, technically a 2023 release but only landed on Netflix in January 2024, is Good Grief, led by Dan Levy, who also directs. The heartfelt movie follows what happens when a couple, Marc and Oliver, is left shattered after the unexpected death of one of them. It’s up to Marc to pick up the pieces and find a way through.

Many of the reviews on RottenTomatoes cite Levy’s signature role in Schitts Creek, including The Federal, which wrote, “If Dan Levy’s popular show Schitt’s Creek made a compelling case of banking on goodness from the most improbable of sources, Good Grief extends that thought. At its heart, the film is a gentle exposition of the goodness of grief.”

Scoop

76% based on 84 reviews

In 2024, we got not one but two movies released that are based on that now infamous BBC interview with the now disgraced Prince Andrew, albeit both told through different perspectives. Netflix’s iterations told the story through the lens of Sam McAlister, a producer on News Night who managed to convince Andrew and the palace to allow the interview. Most reviews appreciated the star-studded cast’s performance (particularly Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson’s) in accurately portraying the true events captured by an excellent script.

We should add a few notable mentions below where movies have high scores but ultimately didn’t achieve a Certified Fresh rating. Rez Ball is perhaps the biggest title on that particular list (91% based on 32 reviews), but there’s also The Piano Lesson (94% on 33 reviews), The Shadow Strays (89% based on 19 reviews), Joy (75% based on 12 reviews), In Her Place (70% based on 10 reviews), and Pedro Páramo (not enough reviews). In some cases, Netflix continues to distribute screeners for international titles unwisely. Outlets shouldn’t have to beg to promote your movies.

We’ll update this list right at the end of the year when we have the final count. We’ll also be publishing the biggest stinkers of the year, so get excited!

