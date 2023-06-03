‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Netflix Anime Movie: What We Know So Far

After the success of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime, Netflix is deep in development of a new anime in the world of The Witcher. This one is called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and by the looks of it, it’s based on a short story that was omitted from the first season of the main show. Here’s what we know so far.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is once again developed and animated by the Korean Studio Mir, who previously worked on Nightmare of the Wolf as well as The Legend of Korra. The writer and director of Sirens of the Deep is unknown at this stage, but Kwang Il Han directed Nightmare of the Wolf, so it’s possible he returned for this as well.

Composer Joseph Trapanese (The Witcher, Shadow and Bone) will do the score for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich is executive producing.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was announced back in September 2021 during Netflix’s TUDUM event. Netflix hasn’t formally announced its title, but it is already known thanks to Redanian Intelligence.

What’s the plot of Sirens of the Deep?

The plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep hasn’t been confirmed, but there is a very strong possibility that it will adapt author Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice. The first season of The Witcher adapted the majority of the short stories from Sapkowski’s two collections, but left a few out. A Grain of Truth was featured in the first episode of Season 2, and now it looks like Sirens of the Deep will adapt A Little Sacrifice, still leaving a few of short stories unadapted.

A Little Sacrifice is Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark twist on The Little Mermaid. It tells the tale of star-crossed trans-species lovers: a mermaid named Sh’eenaz and a human prince named Agloval. Agloval is the proud and arrogant prince of the seaside region of Bremervoord who is hopelessly in love with the mermaid, Sh’eenaz. The story opens with Geralt having been hired by Agloval to act as a translator since he can speak the Elder Language. Agloval wants Geralt to convince Sh’eenaz to trade her fin for a pair of human legs, abandon her life in the sea, and live with him on land. However Sh’eenaz refuses, and instead insists that it’s Agloval who should instead come live with her, despite the fact that he can’t breathe underwater.

Who is cast in Sirens of the Deep?

Redanian Intelligence reveals that Christina Wren (Man of Steel, Will Trent) has been cast in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep as the bard Essi Daven that appears in Andrzej Sapkowski’s A Little Sacrifice.

Per the short story, Joey Batey‘s Jaskier is also expected to appear as well as Geralt of Rivia. It is unclear who will voice Geralt. It could be either Henry Cavill because the anime was being developed well before his departure from The Witcher. Alternatively, it could be Liam Hemsworth, Cavill’s live-action replacement.

What’s the production status of Sirens of the Deep?

Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been in active development since early 2022. As it’s an anime, we can’t hope to get many updates regarding its progress, so we can’t really say in which state of completion it is.

What’s the Netflix release date for Sirens of the Deep?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. It could be anywhere between late 2023 and sometime in 2024. Watch this space for updates.

Don’t forget, we’ve got previews on all the upcoming Witcher content bound for Netflix, including the new prequel series, The Rats.

