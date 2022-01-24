Year on year K-Dramas on Netflix arrive in greater number, and the quality of them only continues to grow further. 2022 is already shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and below we’ll be keeping track of all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022.

Just like the previous years, we’ll be continuing to track all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in the new year, with monthly previews, and in-depth looks into all of the exciting K-Dramas headed your way.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022 as more series are yet to be announced.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo

Netflix Release Date: January 28th, 2022

The appetite for zombies has always been ravenous, even when the genre often becomes stale and predictable. However, if there’s one nation that’s given life back to the genre, you can’t look further than South Korea. Starting with the incredible Train to Busan in 2016, in recent years we’ve seen the likes of Rampant, Peninsula, Kingdom, and #Alive.

We’ve known for some time that an adaptation of the popular webtoon All of Us Are Dead was coming to Netflix. The exciting new horror is set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, making it the perfect series to kick start the new year.

A group of high-school students becomes trapped inside their school when a zombie virus tears through the populous.

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Crime, Drama, Law

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jung Eun, Park Jong Hwan

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Since returning to the small screen, veteran and beloved actress Kim Hye Soo had the leading role in the crime-comedy Hyena. In her next role, Kim Hye Soo will make another appearance for Netflix, standing in an imposing judge with a large chip on their shoulder. The series was meant to be released in January 2022, however, with no official trailer, and no official release date we may be waiting until February 2022 instead.

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Love and Leashes (2022) N

Director: Park Hyun Jin

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun Young, Kim Bo Ra, Lee El, Seo Hyun, Woo

Netflix Release Date: February 11th, 2022

One of the raunchiest Korean romcoms we may ever see on Netflix, we expect Love and Leashes to turn many heads in February 2022.

Despite his straight-laced, cold, and blunt demeanor, Jung Ji Hoo is still adored by his female co-workers. One day, his co-worker Ji Woo, mistakenly opens a package of Ji Hoo’s, accidentally revealing for all the world to see one of his sexual fetishes. Passing it off as owning a pet, in secret, Ji Hoo and Ji Woo arrange a contract, that begins a racy romance and the indulgence of Ji Hoo’s fetish for slave/master fantasies.

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Song Kang will be starring in his fifth Netflix Original, making him one of the most recognizable South Korean actors on the platform.

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book, and keep personal and professional lives separate. However, when the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo is employed, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung, through his intelligence and his obsession with the weather, he slowly begins to break down the barriers that Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy, | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, February 12th, 2022

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng

Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

Three women, who each met other during their second year in high school, have remained friends for years and are now all on the verge of turning 40. With such a landmark birthday on the horizon, there are still lots the trio wishes to achieve such as lessons in love, careers, and family matters.

Tomorrow (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On, Kim Chae Eun

Netflix Release Date: May 6th, 2022

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

Carter (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Kim Bo Min,

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Joo Won, the beloved actor of the smash-hit series Good Doctor will star in his very first Netflix Original when he takes on the role of Carter, a South Korean agent who is suffering from memory loss, is sent in to investigate a mysterious virus sweeping the Korean peninsula.

Money Heist (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Jong Seo, Park Hae Soo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Money Heist, the worldwide Spanish phenomenon, has been one of the most influential and popular non-English language dramas on Netflix. It was only a matter of time before an adaptation of Money Heist was put into production, and what better country than South Korea to try and replicate the show’s success?

Filming has now ended on the series, and we eagerly await its Netflix release!

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Gong Hyo Jin, last seen on KBS2’s popular drama, When the Camellia Blooms, is returning to Netflix for a new and exciting drama. The series is still in pre-production, which means it could be a late 2021 release date.

Kim Ma Ri, a famous South Korean drama writer has made a name for herself thanks to the shocking twists and turns of her stories. One day Ma Ri suddenly finds herself trapped within one of her own stories, and tries desperately to escape back to her own reality.

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, Jung Eugene, Cha Ji-yeon, Park Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2022

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Nam Da Reum, Hong Seo Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Filming has been ongoing since September 10th, 2021, which means we should see the release of The Sound of Magic by Summer 2021.

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students of the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes for is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Lee Eul, her life is changed forever.

Suriname: The Accidental Narco (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Another extremely exciting crime drama that we expect to be a smash hit with subscribers. The word online is that South Korean critics and TV buffs can’t wait to see the star-studded cast in action, as they look forward to the synergy that’s expected.

Based on true events, Suriname takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname but only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

JUNG_E (2022)

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kang Soo Yeon, Kim Hyun Joo, Ryu Kyung Soo

In the 22nd Century, the planet has become inhospitable, forcing the remnants of humanity to reside under one man-made shelter. But was erupts within, threatening to destroy what little remains of the population. The key to winning the war resides within a laboratory, where brain cloning technology is being developed.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N

Director: Na hyun

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 125 minutes

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee El, Song Jae Rim

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A Seoul District prosecutor is demoted and sent to Shenyang, China, where he comes up against Kang In, the ruthless leader of an overseas black ops team.

Love to Hate You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji Hoon, Go Won Hee, Lee Joo Bin

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Yeo Mi-ran, a rookie attorney, and Nam Kang-ho, the most popular actor in South Korea, both don’t believe in love. Despite not believing in love, Nam Kang-ho has a special interest in starring in romantic movies, while Yeo Mi-ran wants to outperform any man at her law firm. As fate would have it, the pair fall into a battle of love.

Somebody (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, Kim Soo Yeon

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Som, the developer of the popular social media app “Somebody,” is forced into a murder investigation when her app is central to the case. Her friend and detective, Ki Eun heads the investigation and is assisted by their mutual friend Mok Won.

The Fabulous (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Chae Soo Bin, Choi Min Ho, Kim Min Kyu

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The ever bright and positive Pyo Ji Eun has always had dreams of working in fashion and has managed to find her way into working as the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. While she does struggle to face the competition around her, it doesn’t deter her from her dream.

20th Century Girl (2022)

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Genre: Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo, Gong Myung

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 0

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok, Kim Eui Sung, Song Seung Heon

Netflix Release Date: TBA

In the not too distant future, in the year 2071, the planet has been decimated by toxic air pollution. With less than 1% of the population surviving, the remnants of humanity have is now structured under a strict social class system. Thanks to the pollution, survivors very rarely leave their homes, which means they rely upon the delivery drivers known as nights, who risk their lives to deliver packages and fend off thieves.

Glitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 0

Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Nana, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, Jung Da Bin

Netflix Release Date: TBA

After the boyfriend dissapeared in a haze of mysterious flashing lights, Hong Ji Hyo enlists the help of the UFO Watcher community to find him.

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Genre: Action | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu

Netflix Release Date: TBA

1988, during the middle of the Seoul Olympic Games, a thrilling car chase takes place on the streets of Seoul as the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a crew of talented drivers, find themselves involved in the middle of an investigation of a slush fund.

TBC jTBC Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known jTBC dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate (Season 1)

My Liberation Diary (Season 1)

Insider (Season 1)

Meteorological Agency People: The Cruelty of Office Romance (Season 1)

Green Mothers Club (Season 1)

Tell Me Your Wish (Season 1)

Blood Riding Love (Season 1)

Sabotage City (Season 1)

TBC tvN Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known tvN dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

Island (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 1)

Monstrous (Season 1)

Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man (Season 1)

Cruel Mrs Ae Ran (Season 1)

Eve’s Scandal (Season 1)

Unexpected Business (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 3)

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.