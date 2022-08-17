What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 17th, 2022

We’re at the midweek hump and Netflix US just added 6 new releases, including Lili Reinhart’s new Netflix movie. We’ll take you through our highlights of what’s new and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

As we covered yesterday in our daily roundup, there are still plenty of new TV shows and movies to look forward to for the rest of the week. Netflix’s big new limited series Echoes hits on Friday and the new anime series based on the video game franchise Tekken hits tomorrow.

Want to see what’s still to come on Netflix throughout the rest of August? We’ve just updated our list here.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix

Look Both Ways (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson

Writer: April Prosser

Runtime: 110 min

First known as Plus/Minus, this new movie features the talent of Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, who plays the lead and serves as an executive producer on the project.

Here’s the logline for the new movie:

“On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?”

High Heat (Season 1 – 39 episodes)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Iván Amozurrutia

Writer: José Ignacio Valenzuela

Runtime: 46 mins

Netflix is still very much lacking regarding TV shows covering the emergency services so if you love them, give this new Spanish-language series based on the fire service that features a whopping 39 episodes.

Here’s what you can expect if you chose to dive in:

“When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family… and a serial killer.”

Junior Baking Show (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Harry Hill, Liam Charles, Prue Leith

While we’re still expecting a new season of The Great British Baking Show to come back to Netflix US later in the year, Netflix has provided us with season 7 of the kid’s version of the show to help tide us over.

With a different selection of hosts and judges, you’ll see Britain’s most talented young bakers bake up delicious biscuits, cakes, and breads.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 17th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

Anchor Baby (2010) – TV-MA – English – A Nigerian couple living in the U.S. face agonizing fallout when they defy deportation orders with the hopes of giving their unborn child citizenship.

– TV-MA – English – A Nigerian couple living in the U.S. face agonizing fallout when they defy deportation orders with the hopes of giving their unborn child citizenship. Look Both Ways (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?

– TV-14 – English – On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring? Royalteen (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian – A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.

3 New TV Series Added Today

High Heat (Season 1 – 39 episodes) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Junior Baking Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

– TV-G – English – Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.” Unsuspicious (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 17th, 2022