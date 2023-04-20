Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 50 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix in 2023 & beyond.

In March 2023, Netflix stated that they had “40 more [games] slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners,” adding that it’s in addition to the 16 games being developed internally at their in-house game studios.

Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Before we dive in, we want to give a quick shoutout to the YouTube Channel Netflix Gamer, which has given us numerous tips on upcoming Netflix Games for a while now and is an excellent source of information on Netflix Games.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Coming to Netflix on July 12th

From Netflix’s internal studio Night School Studio, Oxenfree II is the second entry in the adventure game series.

Set five years after the first game’s events, you’ll be following Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals.

The game will also release on PlayStation platforms, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Dungeon Boss: Respawned

Coming from Boss Fight Games (now an internal Netflix studio after they acquired it in 2022) is a remaster of the popular turn-based strategy RPG.

Teased for the Respawned version of the game are “all-new heroes to summon, lands to explore, and bad guys to battle. Get ready for the most legendary Dungeon Boss experience yet!”

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft, is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Developed by Ustwo Games, Monument Valley is a popular indie puzzle game first released in 2014 on iOS and Android, with the sequel released in 2017.

The games task you with navigating through mazes with optical illusions and plenty of game mechanics to keep you scratching your head.

A third Monument Valley game is also confirmed to be in development and likely headed to Netflix Games at some point.

Paper Trail

Coming from Newfangled Games is Paper Trail, a “top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a paper world. You must fold and tear your way through a diverse, populated paper world. As you progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. Drag objects, shine lights, and push boulders across the paths you create through folding.”

The game is headed to all platforms but will also hit Netflix Games.

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week, where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Announced in April 2023, Shovel Knight, the popular platform, is getting a mobile game release on Netflix.

Per the official announcement:

“Experience the thrills of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon on-the-go with intuitive touch controls for seamless gameplay. This mobile release includes the entire Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon base game, along with the extensive Puzzler’s Pack DLC adventure, providing players with a robust experience that showcases Yacht Club Games’ signature gameplay, humor, and attention to detail.”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time, as we reported earlier in 2022.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Too Hot to Handle Game Sequel

Coming to Netflix: 2023

Following the release of the first Too Hot to Handle game in 2022, Netflix is partnering with Nanobit again to release a new game based on the reality series in 2023.

Untitled Super Evil Megacorp Game

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Catalyst Black and Vainglory, is working with Netflix to develop a new IP pitched as a ‘transmedia’ franchise that will see an exclusive game released based on an upcoming Netflix release.

Vikings: Valhalla

Confirmed for 2023 is a mobile strategy game to go alongside the Netflix Original series Vikings: Valhalla.

Per a press release from TiltingPoint Games:

“In the new strategy game Vikings: Valhalla, players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.”

Molehew’s Mining Adventure

Unannounced gaming title, but the copyright was registered in late March 2023.

