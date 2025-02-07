‘Football Manager 2025’ Cancels Netflix Games Release

In September 2024, it was confirmed Netflix will continue to be the home of Football Manager. The 2025 release of the mobile version was initially set to launch on November 26th but was subsequently delayed until March 2025 and now, as of February 2025, canceled altogether.

To recap, Netflix has now been the home of Football Manager Mobile for the past year, with the streamer and Sports Interactive announcing FM24 Mobile would be exclusive to Netflix in September 2023. While not a replica of the PC and console versions of the title, the mobile iteration offered Career Mode, Challenge Mode, and the Create-a-Club feature. The developer listed the game as a 3/5 on the detail level and said it was optimized for faster gameplay. The game frequently ranks among the top downloads for Netflix in any given month, with Android having over 1 million installs. It’s worth noting that Netflix does not have access to the other Football Manager game, Touch, which remains only available on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch.

Netflix first announced it would be the home of Football Manager 25 again on September 30th, stating that the game would be launching on November 26th alongside the console and PC versions (which had been delayed from early in the month at that point).

It was then in October 2024 that the team behind the game announced that all versions had been delayed until March 2025. “After careful consideration, Sports Interactive have made the tough decision to further delay the release of Football Manager 25,” reads the post, adding, “Following discussions with SEGA, our licensors and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025. Specific platform release dates will follow once confirmed.”

Those delays didn’t impact the availability of Football Manager 2024 on Netflix Games,, one of the most popular games on the platform.

Just recently, at Next on Netflix 2025, Netflix re-iterated once again that Football Manager 2025 Mobile was still inbound to Netflix at some point in 2025 alongside a new synopsis: “Step into the shoes of a real boss and write your own football story in the latest iteration from the renowned and illustrious franchise with Football Manager 2025. Whether you’re a manager who likes to build from the bottom or prefers to chase immediate glory, the perfect challenge awaits.”

One of the big additions for FM2025 is Women’s Football, with a press release stating, “Players can break new ground with the women’s game, seamlessly joining the men’s game in one world, one ecosystem.” Interactive Sports also boasts a new multi-year partnership with the Premier League. If you’re currently playing Football Manager 24, you don’t have to do anything to prepare for the 2025 version. Come November 26th, you’ll have to update the app, and you’re ready to go with all your teams carrying over.

However, with March just a month away, the game’s team has announced that it has canceled the release entirely.

“Sports Interactive regret to inform that, following extensive internal discussion and careful consideration with SEGA, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Football Manager 25 and shift our focus to the next release. … Due to a variety of challenges that we’ve been open about to date, and many more unforeseen, we currently haven’t achieved what we set out to do in enough areas of the game, despite the phenomenal efforts of our team. Each decision to delay the release was made with the aim of getting the game closer to the desired level but, as we approached critical milestones at the turn of the year, it became unmistakably clear that we would not achieve the standard required, even with the adjusted timeline.”

What does this mean for Football Manager 2024 on Netflix Games? In the short term, nothing but the FAQs state, “We are currently in discussions with our various platform partners and licensors and hope to extend our FM24 agreements. We will provide an update on this in due course.”

Are you disappointed that Football Manager 2025 has been canceled and will no longer be updated on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.