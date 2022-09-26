New Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 30 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix.

This is a live ongoing preview, so keep it bookmarked, as we’ll keep it updated over time. Once a game releases, we’ll remove it from this list.

Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Desta: The Memories Between

Coming to Netflix on September 27th, 2022

Coming to Netflix on mobile exclusively is Desta: The Memories Between, which is being developed by ustwo games, who are the same team behind the critically acclaimed Monument Valley game series.

The mobile game is exclusive to Netflix, while a PC edition is releasing via Steam.

“Relive memories, rediscover friends and repair relationships in this unique turn-based strategy exploration through dreams and regrets from the creators of Monument Valley”

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Based on the incredibly popular Japanese cartoon character, this will be the first time Hello Kitty lands on Netflix in some form exclusively.

“Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!”

Kentucky Route Zero

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the point-and-click adventure game developed by Cardboard Computer. It was first released on PC back in 2013.

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off is coming up in July and a Berlin spin-off is in the works but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The game is being developed by Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Based on the Netflix reality series hosted by Nicole Byer, this new game is expected to hit Netflix Games by the end of 2022.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for Nailed It! Baking Bash:

“Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.”

Narcos Cartel Wars Unlimited

Another previously released game that will be transitioning over to Netflix Games is the mobile game for Netflix’s hit series, Narcos. It first released back in 2016 but will be revived and refreshed for Netflix Games.

Here’s the official description for the previous release of the game:

“Step into the dangerous and thrilling role of cartel kingpin in the official game of the hit television show NARCOS. Decide between leading through raw power or gathering respect through loyalty. Sometimes bad people do good things… In the end you must decide, will it be “Plata o Plomo?”

Raji: An Ancient Epic

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Reigns: Three Kingdom

From Devolver Digital and Nerial, based out of the United Kingdom, will come the fifth entry in the franchise inspired by a Chinese epic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Reigns: Three Kingdoms thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power. Discover new ways to enjoy Reigns’ unique swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games.”

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game too.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer is already a very successful and critically acclaimed game available on multiple platforms, including the PC. Now, it’ll be making the jump over to Netflix games.

“You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.”

Spongebob: Squarepants Get Cooking!

Coming to Netflix on September 27th, 2022

Based on the hit Nickelodeon franchise, Spongebob Squarepants, this new game will likely be a spin on the SpongeBob: Cooking Fever game that was released in 2020 but without the in-app purchases.

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Coming to Netflix Games in Q4 2022

Based on Netflix’s biggest English language series, this puzzle game has already been released in the past on various app stores but will be getting an update and become exclusive to Netflix Games. It comes via Netflix’s acquisition of Next Games.

The game was shut down earlier this year in preparation for release on Netflix Games later in 2022.

Terra Nil

Also from Devolver Digital is a strategy city-building game that sees you fighting off climate change.

The game is developed by Free Lives and the game is also set to receive a PC release in the near future too.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve actually known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time as we reported first earlier in the year.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Triviaverse

Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Little is known about this new Netflix game that will be released in November 2022. Still, given its name, we’d expect it to be a quiz game and perhaps a companion to Netflix’s interactive series released earlier this year.

Too Hot To Handle

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Another Netflix show getting adapted into a video game is Too Hot To Handle which is Netflix’s dating reality series that is now into its third season in 2022 and renewed through to season 4.

Here’s what you can expect from the new game: