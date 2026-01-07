Next on Netflix 2026: Streamer Previews 14 Documentaries Coming in 2026

For Next on Netflix, the streamer has dropped details on 14 new documentaries coming to its library in 2026.

Netflix’s documentary division had a massive 2025, with the streamer debuting some of its best and most acclaimed documentaries ever, from Unknown Number to The Perfect Neighbour. Looking ahead to 2026, there’s even more big ones hitting our screens with some leading names attached, not least an all-new David Attenborough series, and Dinosaurs narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Here’s a look at all of the upcoming Netflix documentaries for 2026 announced at Next on Netflix.

For the full list of Next on Netflix 2026 announcements, check out our comprehensive article here.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is arguably the world’s most famous celebrity chef. Both a chef and media personality, he’s best known for TV reality shows Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen. This documentary explores the lead-up to one of Ramsay’s biggest ventures ever: the opening of five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate.

The official synopsis reads: “This is Gordon as we have never seen him before as he opens the doors to his home and businesses. Over a 6 month window, the expansion of his restaurant empire begins to take shape and, with the official launch fast approaching, we see Gordon balance the challenges that come with it with his life as a husband to Tana, and father to their six children.”

Dinosaurs

Coming in Q1 2026

Narrated by Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman, the documentary series Dinosaurs comes from the creators of Life on Our Planet. It chronicles the story of the rise — and ultimate and fall — of the dinosaurs. It explores where they came from, why they mattered, how they evolved and how they met their fate.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S8

Coming in February 2026

Netflix’s most prominent sports docu-series is back in its regular spot in February, just a couple of weeks before the new Formula 1 season starts. Lots of narratives for this season with big regulation changes on the horizon, plus stories like Lewis Hamilton’s big move to Ferrari and a title fight between three drivers, the likes we haven’t seen in years.

Kylie

Produced by Ventureland, the production company behind the Wham! and Beckham documentaries, comes a series exploring the life of ‘Princess of Pop’ Kylie Minogue. Her extraordinary career began with a role in the Australian soap Neighbours. She went on to become one of the most esteemed musicians in the pop world, gaining two Grammy Awards and four Brit Awards.

Directed by Emmy-winning Michael Harte (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie), the series is marketed as a tell-all on the life of Kylie Minogue.

Rafa

Rafael Nadal is one of the most celebrated tennis players of all-time. Look no further than his 22 major titles, which includes a record 14 French Open titles and an Olympic gold medal. His journey has captivated sports fans around the world. Helmed by Oscar-nominated Zachary Heinzerling, Rafa follows the sportsman seeking one final triumph to end his career.

Read the official logline below:

Rafael Nadal faces the end of his stunning career and long-term home in tennis’ Mount Olympus with just one thing in mind: one last triumph. His final foe isn’t a competitor, but his body. We will accompany him in his long goodbye and, for the first and last time ever, he will share the intimate highs and lows that have turned him into one of the biggest athletes of all time.

Untold

Netflix documentary series Untold returns in 2026 with six more stories exploring the journeys of people at the heart of sports. These stories are personal, introspective, and character-driven. Previous Untold stories have followed, Steve “Air” McNair, Connor Stalions, and Hope Solo.

Read the official logline for the 2026 Volume of Untold below:

The critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with six all-new stories, diving deeper into theextraordinary and the wide (and wild) world of sports. Premiering weekly, these gripping, character-driven stories feature raw, first-person perspectives from those at the heart of the action —revealing the determination, setbacks, and surprising truths that unfold behind the scenes.

WWE: Unreal Season 2

Airing in 2025, WWE: Unreal Season 1 took fans backstage and into the writer’s room, where the drama is just as intense for our WWE superstars as it is inside the ring. How are the biggest spectacles developed? It’s not as straightforward as you might think. In 2026, we step back behind-the-scenes.

Read the official logline below:

Wild plot twists. Larger-than-life personas. And a whole lot of drama. Go behind the scenes with the biggest Superstars and back into the writer’s room on the road to SummerSlam for Season 2 of WWE: Unreal.

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

Television legend Sir David Attenborough turns 100 in 2026, and he’s still narrating nature documentaries. In 2026, he returns to our screens in A Gorilla Story, which explores the life of baby gorilla Pablo, and how he grew up to become a majestic Silverback. The film is packed with extraordinary gorilla behaviour never filmed before. Netflix calls it a story of both “hope and joy.”

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart takes us back to Summer of 2002, when 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah. The abduction sparked one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history.

This documentary is the most in-depth look into the case ever, featuring Elizabeth’s own words and exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. In Netflix’s description, they wrote:”Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.”

Miracle: The Boys of ’80

Directed by Max Gershberg (Court of Gold) and Jake Rogal (The Last Dance, Court of Gold), Miracle: The Boys of ’80 pulls back the curtain on how the US Hockey Team beat the USSR in the Olympic semi-finals at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. It features never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players involved.

Full Swing Season 4

Full Swing is an immersive documentary series following the world’s greatest professional golfers, and the trials and tribulations they face during intensive competitions. Full Swing debuted in 2023, and it’ll return in April 2026 for its fourth instalment.

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Coming in early February, Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing takes a comprehensive and dramatic look into the lives and journeys of the world’s top Ice Dance couples as they prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy. The multi-part documentary series explores ice dancing from various angles, from the technical elements to the very human drama that unfolds as pressure mounts.

Queen of Chess

Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Queen of Chess is a film that documents the journey of a Hungarian girl, Judit Polgár, who went face-to-face with some of the most celebrated chess players ever. Her legacy in the game is immense, being regarded as the single greatest female chess player of all-time.

“We are excited to bring Judit’s story to Netflix, where people around the world will be able to witness just what is possible when we challenge assumptions about gender, talent, and opportunity,” director Rory Kennedy teases.

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Popular Netflix docuseries Love on the Spectrum will return for its fourth season later this year. The series follows adult with autism who join a dating group, trying to find love and companionship.

Check out the official description for season 4:

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and explore the changing world of dating and relationships. Daters from all over the US navigate the ups and downs of the journey toward happily ever after, demonstrating that no matter who you are, love is out there waiting to be found. Get the latest on some of your Love on the Spectrum favorites with the Season 3 status update to find out who’s still together and who might be looking for their soulmate next season.

Which of these documentaries are you most excited to watch? Tell us in the comments down below!