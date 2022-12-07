At the heart of every watchlist on Netflix is a true-crime drama or documentary ready to be binged. We’ll be keeping track of all of the true-crime documentaries headed to Netflix in 2023 and beyond.

One of the most popular genres on the platform, be it a drama or a documentary, true crime is a magnet for binge-watchers. It helps that Netflix has excelled at producing true-crime content for many millions of subscribers with excellent shows like Mindhunter and Dahmar, and docuseries such as Tiger King and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

There are only a handful of documentaries on this list, but we fully expect to see more announced soon in the near future.

Below are all of the current confirmed true-crime documentaries coming to Netflix in 2023 and beyond:

All American Nightmare (Season 1)

Director: Felicity Morris

Episodes: 3 | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Late 2023

Subscribers will remember Felicity Morris for her work on the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which was released in February 2022, and quickly went viral. Thanks to the success of the Emmy-nominated documentary, Netflix has greenlit a brand new project for Morris to sink her teeth into.

Details are scarce on what the new docuseries will entail, but the title heavily suggests an exploration into a controversial topic surrounding any of the All-Americans athletes that range from Football, Basketball, and Baseball even Rugby, Golf, and Fencing too.

Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case

Director: Hyio Yamamoto

Runtime: 100 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A tragic case that involved the failures of the police, and of the judiciary system, Lucie Blackman was a British national who had been working as a hostess at a bar in Tokyo, Japan, before mysteriously disappearing in July 2000.

It was thanks to the efforts of her family, who after leading an intense high-profile media campaign, led them to Joji Obara, the man who had kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered their daughter.

However, despite Obara’s arrest leading the police to an overwhelming amount of evidence of his shocking crimes, the judicial system of Japan almost failed Blackman and the many hundreds of victims of Obara’s crimes.

Untitled 2016 Bitfinex hack docuseries

Director: Chris Smith

Episodes: TBA | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Chris Smith, the man behind Netflix’s viral docuseries FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King will be producing and directing a docuseries surrounding one of the biggest financial crime cases in history when couple Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan stole 120,000 Bitcoin in 2016.

After hacking a virtual currency exchange, and stealing 120,000 Bitcoins that would later go on to be worth nearly $5 billion, the pair attempted to liquidate their stolen assets. Meanwhile, the authorities were racing against time to try those responsible for the hack, and bring the to justice.

Untitled Bernie Madoff docuseries

Director: Joe Berlingerr

Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Joe Berlinger, the director behind the Netflix documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, is working on a brand new crime docuseries for Netflix.

Focusing on the crimes of Bernie Madoff, once one of the most respected and powerful men on wall street, and how it was revealed he was also its biggest con man. Across decades, Madoff was behind the scenes pulling the strings of a multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme that affected many lives.

Access has been secured to talk to whistleblowers, investigators, and victims, who will all give their own thoughts and insights into the crimes committed. Jim Campbell, the author of “Madoff Talks: Uncovering the Untold Story Behind the Most Notorious Ponzi Scheme in History”, who spent ten years talking to Madoff while he was in prison, is also taking part in the series and has been interviewed.

Are you looking forward to watching more true-crime documentaries on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.