Here’s your full comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2021. As the month progresses, and throughout May more movies and TV series will be announced.

In case you missed it, we also have the full list of additions to Netflix Canada in April 2021.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 1st

Blood Diamond (2006) – Leonardo DiCaprio headlines this thriller about an ex-mercenary now turned smuggler.

– Leonardo DiCaprio headlines this thriller about an ex-mercenary now turned smuggler. Dark Skies (2013) – Sci-fi horror from the producers of Paranormal Activity.

– Sci-fi horror from the producers of Paranormal Activity. Evil Dead (2013) – Horror reboot about a young woman who stumbles upon the Book of the Dead.

– Horror reboot about a young woman who stumbles upon the Book of the Dead. Forbidden Kingdom – Martial arts fantasy adventure starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

– Martial arts fantasy adventure starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li. Gandhi – Unclear what version this is.

– Unclear what version this is. Good Girls Get High (2018) –

– Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) – Comedy starring John Cho and Kal Penn.

– Comedy starring John Cho and Kal Penn. My Awkward Sexual Adventure (2012) – Sean Garrity directs this comedy about a man hoping to gain back his girlfriend with the help of an exotic dancer.

– Sean Garrity directs this comedy about a man hoping to gain back his girlfriend with the help of an exotic dancer. New Year’s Eve (2011) – Halle Berry stars in this rom-com following several different couples on the biggest night of the year.

– Halle Berry stars in this rom-com following several different couples on the biggest night of the year. On the Basis of Sex (2018) – Biopic on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg starring Felicity Jones.

– Biopic on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg starring Felicity Jones. Poseidon (2006) – Remake of the classic 70s disaster movie sees the luxury cruise liner Poseidon capsize after being struck by a rogue wave. As the ship begins to sink, the survivors are in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape.

Rambo III (1988) – Stallone stars as Rambo in the third movie that was universally panned.

– Stallone stars as Rambo in the third movie that was universally panned. Rambo: First Blood (1982) – The original and the best Rambo film starring Sylvester Stallone.

– The original and the best Rambo film starring Sylvester Stallone. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) – The sequel to the 1982 classic.

– The sequel to the 1982 classic. The Left-Hand Side of the Fridge (2000) – French Canadian comedy.

– French Canadian comedy. The Upside (2017) – Comedy starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston.

– Comedy starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. Total Drama Collection – Animated series & movies centered around a reality tv series that sees stereotypical teenagers compete for the grand prize, by any means necessary.

– Animated series & movies centered around a reality tv series that sees stereotypical teenagers compete for the grand prize, by any means necessary. Twister (1996) – Thriller from Jan de Bont about two storm chasers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2) N – The second, and final season of Netflix’s biopic of the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Trash Truck (Season 2) N – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 5th

Brightburn (2019) – Superhero horror that sees a superpowered alien child crash land on earth, but instead of using his powers for the good of mankind he may be it destruction.

Casino (1995) – Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci team in this beloved crime drama.

– Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci team in this beloved crime drama. Honey & Honey 2 (2003 & 2011) – The original and sequel of the musical romance movie franchise.

– The original and sequel of the musical romance movie franchise. How High (2001) – Comedy starring Method Man.

– Comedy starring Method Man. The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) N – Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th.

– Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1980) – Horror comedy classic from director Henning Schellerup.

– Horror comedy classic from director Henning Schellerup. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N – Crime docu-series about a journalist looking into murders of The Son of Sam Case, is convinced that the murders are linked to a satanic cult.

The Wizard (1989) – Universal’s classic kids comedy.

– Universal’s classic kids comedy. Upin&Ipin (Season 11) – Children’s animation.

– Children’s animation. Weird Science

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 6th

An Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N – German crime-drama that sees a law student’s political idealogy pushed to the limit when she joins an anti-fascist group and is sucked into increasingly dangerous and violent situations.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 7th

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) – Gritty teen drama.

– Gritty teen drama. Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N – The first series of the Millarworld comics, Jupiter’s Legacy sees the first generation of heroes looking to retire after a century of keeping the world safe, now it’s up to their children to take the mantle of hero, despite their reluctance to live up to their parent’s legacy.

Lost Girls & Love Hotels (2020) – Mystery thriller starring Alexandra Daddario.

– Mystery thriller starring Alexandra Daddario. Milestone (2021) N – Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job to a new intern.

– Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job to a new intern. Monster (2021) N – Court-room drama that sees a 17-year-old film student from Harlem charged with murder, and the dramatic and complex legal battle he must go through to try and win his freedom.

– Court-room drama that sees a 17-year-old film student from Harlem charged with murder, and the dramatic and complex legal battle he must go through to try and win his freedom. Patch Adams (1998) – Oscar-nominated biopic starring the late Robin Williams.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 8th

Super Me (2019) N – Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 10th

Shaft (2019) – Action comedy that sees JJ Shaft, the son of John Shaft, and the grandson of John Shaft, Sr. seek his family’s help to uncover the truth of his best friend’s untimely death.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 11th

Money, Explained (Limited Series) N – The team at Vox walks you through all the intricacies of money.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 12th

Dance of the Forty One (2021) N – A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club.

– A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi survival film starring Mélanie Laurent as a woman who awakens inside a cryogenic chamber, with no memory and must escape before she runs out of air.

The Upshaws (Season 1) N – New sitcom about a Black family in Indiana striving for a better life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 13th

Castlevania (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Castlevania will see Trevor Belmont and Sypha investigate the plans to resurrect Dracula, while Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

– The fourth and final season of Castlevania will see Trevor Belmont and Sypha investigate the plans to resurrect Dracula, while Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2) – Sports anime series centered around Kuroko and the Kagami, the newest members of the Seirin High basketball team.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 14th

A Madea Family Funeral (2019) – Tyler Perry returns as Madea for a family reunion that turns into a nightmare when the family suddenly finds themselves planning a funeral that could unearth some unsavory secrets.

– Tyler Perry returns as Madea for a family reunion that turns into a nightmare when the family suddenly finds themselves planning a funeral that could unearth some unsavory secrets. Ferry (2021) N – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.

– Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix. Halston (Limited Series) N – Ewan McGregor plays the role of the prominent New York fashion designer.

– Ewan McGregor plays the role of the prominent New York fashion designer. Haunted (Season 3) N – Reality horror series that unites real people who have experienced the supernatural and share their experiences.

– Reality horror series that unites real people who have experienced the supernatural and share their experiences. I Am All Girls (2021) – A special crimes investigator forms an unlikely alliance with a serial killer in order to take down a global child sex trafficking syndicate.

– A special crimes investigator forms an unlikely alliance with a serial killer in order to take down a global child sex trafficking syndicate. Jungle Beat: The Movie (2020) – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. Move to Heaven (Season 1) N – K-Drama centered around Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.”

– K-Drama centered around Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.” Synchronic (2020) – Time traveling sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie.

– Time traveling sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie. The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Amy Adams headlines this psychological thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 15th

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2) – Anime series about the basketball stars playing for glory.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 16th

Little (2019) – Reverse of the comedy BIG that sees a woman struggling to deal with the pressures of Adulthood transformed into her younger self.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 17th

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – The Conjuring spin-off sequel that sees the nightmarish doll Annabelle unleashed on the home of the Warrens after a teenager and friend unknowingly awaken the evil spirit trapped within.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 18th

Men in Black: International (2019) – The newly rebooted Men in Black film with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

– The newly rebooted Men in Black film with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Poms (2019) – Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts a cheerleading squad.

– Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts a cheerleading squad. Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N – Indian film about a man who promises to take his grandmother back to her childhood home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 19th

The Last Days (1998) – Award-winning documentary on WW2 concentration camps.

– Award-winning documentary on WW2 concentration camps. Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021) – Documentary on an LGBT icon.

– Documentary on an LGBT icon. Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021) N – Zack Snyder returns to direct his first zombie horror since Dawn of the Dead. Starring Dave Bautista, a crack team of elite mercenaries attempt the heist of the century in the zombie-infested city of Las Vegas.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of Jurassic World sees the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue their fight for survival on the island of Isla Nublar, but a new genetic monster released on the island threatens them all.

– The third season of Jurassic World sees the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue their fight for survival on the island of Isla Nublar, but a new genetic monster released on the island threatens them all. The Neighbor (Season 2) N – Continuation of the Spanish language comedy about an ordinary guy who obtains superpowers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 23rd

Us (2019) – Jordan Peele’s horror about a family on vacation being terrorized by a group of doppelgängers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 26th

The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on the life and career of legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

– Italian biopic on the life and career of legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) N – Four episode limited docu-series.

– Four episode limited docu-series. Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N – Documentary on a famous British far-right extremist.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 27th

Black Space (Season 1) N – Israeli series.

– Israeli series. Blue Miracle (2021) N – Dennis Quaid stars in this drama based on a true story.

– Dennis Quaid stars in this drama based on a true story. Eden (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about two malfunctioning robots who secretly raise a girl, disobeying the directive of their robotic overlord who believes killing all of mankind will bring about paradise on Earth.

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) N – Comedy stand-up from the Argentinian comic.

– Comedy stand-up from the Argentinian comic. The Banana Splits Movie (2019) – Comedy horror about a family attending a television series taping when it all goes horribly wrong.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 28th

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N – Animated family film focuses on a domesticated dog trying to survive on the streets.

– Animated family film focuses on a domesticated dog trying to survive on the streets. Lucifer (Season 5B) N – The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix.

– The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix. The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 31st

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N – New French reality series akin to the likes of Selling Sunset.

Which new additions are you excited to watch on Netflix Canada in May 2021? Let us know in the comments below!