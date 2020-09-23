What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2020

As the nights begin to draw in and the year comes to a close, we approach Halloween. Netflix always has a strong Halloween lineup with new horror TV and movies and 2020 is no different. Here’s an ever-updating look at what’s coming to Netflix (US & globally) in the runup to Halloween.

It’s worth noting that Netflix rarely picks up great older horror titles from other distributors because these distributors often keep their headline horror titles for their own networks this time of year.

Please note: this list is by no means representative of everything coming to Netflix for Halloween and will be updated over time as and when we learn of new releases coming up.

Global Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix for Halloween

These titles will be released around the world (with rare exceptions).

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Netflix Release Date: September 10th

The original Babysitter movie released three years ago with its second outing now finally revealed to be coming in September.

McG returns to direct the sequel that continues following Cole Johnson who is now transitioning to high school and leave the past behind. As you can probably guess though, he’s now facing another enemy.

The Devil All the Time

Netflix Release Date: September 16th

Antonio Campos directs this massive ensemble thriller based on the book of the same name. It’s listed to be one of Netflix’s best hopes of 2020 to sweep next year’s award season (assuming they’re still going ahead).

Ratched (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 18th

This one could be a bit of a stretch to include on this list but given it’s a psychological thriller that features one of the biggest on-screen villains, we had to include it.

The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and has already been renewed for a second season.

The Worst Witch (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: October 1st

A popular albeit underappreciated kids series with a Halloween flavor will be returning for its fourth season on October 1st. Unfortunetely for this season, Bella Ramsey was not involved with the show.

Based on the novel, the British series follows Mildred Hubble who moves to Witch school.

Cadaver / Kadaver

Netflix Release Date: October 22nd

Directed and written by Jarand Herdal, this Norweigen horror movie is set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster. We’ll follow three survivors who were attending a charitable event at the time and one by one, people start to disappear.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

Adam Sandler will be spicing up your Halloween with a brand new comedy set around the festive holiday. Featuring a huge cast including the likes of Julie Brown, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, and Stranger Thing’s Noah Schnapp.

Of course, the true horror of Hubie Halloween will be down to your preference on Adam Sandler movies.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix Release Date: October 9th

The long-awaited follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House is coming out for Halloween 2020 and is the signature new horror series on the way from Netflix and Mike Flanagan.

In addition to The Haunting of Bly Manor, filming has now begun on the series that will likely be here for Halloween 2021, Midnight Mass.

Vampires vs the Bronx

Netflix Release Date: October 2nd

When vampires try to take over the Bronx, it’s down to a group of young people to defend their neighborhood. While they’re at it, they have a thing or two to say about gentrification, too…

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Netflix Release Date: October 9th

We posted about this one last year when it was still in production, but now it’s finally here!

The movie is based on the popular kids’ novel of the same name by Joe Ballarini. It’s been directed by Rachel Talalay, who also worked on Doctor Who and Sherlock. Our protagionist is a young babysitter, whose new job is disturbed by the presence of monsters. Starring Tom Felton of Harry Potter fame.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Netflix Release Date: October 19th

We are stoked to see Unsolved Mysteries return for a second volume. If you’re a regular reader of the blog, you might have spotted that the show was actually confirmed for two seasons (or volumes) before it even released.

We predict this one will dominate the most-watched lists around spooky season.

Rebecca

Netflix Release Date: October 21

Fans of period-dramas will love this new adaptation of Daphne DuMaurier’s chilling iconic novel. After a whirlwind affair, a young woman marries a wealthy widower. But when she moves into his country estate, Manderley, she quickly realises that their home – and their marriage – are haunted by the memory of his dead wife, Rebecca.

Other Global Netflix Original Halloween 2020 Releases

#Alive (2020) – September 8th – Korean zombie horror

– September 8th – Korean zombie horror Alice in Borderland (Season 1) – December 10th – Japanese live-action remake based on the Alice in Wonderland fairytales.

– December 10th – Japanese live-action remake based on the Alice in Wonderland fairytales. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – September 4th – Psychological thriller from the famed creator, Charlie Kauffman.

– September 4th – Psychological thriller from the famed creator, Charlie Kauffman. The Paramedic (2020) – September 16th – A serious accident leaves Angel in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Unable to accept his new reality, he develops a dangerous obsession with his ex.

– September 16th – A serious accident leaves Angel in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Unable to accept his new reality, he develops a dangerous obsession with his ex. Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Season 1) – October 1st – Two iconic family breweries in go to war over the legendary beer festival. Released October 1

– October 1st – Two iconic family breweries in go to war over the legendary beer festival. Released October 1 A Toot! Toot! Corey Carson Halloween – Halloween special of the animated kids’ show.

– Halloween special of the animated kids’ show. The Binding (2020) – October 2nd – While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

– October 2nd – While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter. Starbeam: Halloween Hero – Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day! To The Lake (Season 1) – Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.

– Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive. Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters – The animated Super Monsters celebrate Día de los Muertos.

– The animated Super Monsters celebrate Día de los Muertos. Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 – The third installment of Last Kids on Earth sees the kids haunted by a monstrous Nightmare King.

– The third installment of Last Kids on Earth sees the kids haunted by a monstrous Nightmare King. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – October 28th – the “first Polish slasher movie”.

– October 28th – the “first Polish slasher movie”. His House – Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu as a young couple who manage to escape war-torn South Sudan. They arrive in the UK, only to discover there’s something sinister already inhabiting their council house. Also starring Matt Smith (The Crown).

US Regional Halloween Releases

Below are the third-party licensed content coming to Netflix in the United States specifically. Check your local listings for what licensed horror is coming in September and October 2020.

Anaconda (1997) – September 1st

– September 1st Possession (1981) – September 1st

– September 1st A.M.I. (2019) – October 1st.

– October 1st. Cape Fear (1991) – October 1st

– October 1st House of 1,000 Corpses (2003) – October 1st

– October 1st We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018) – October 1st

– October 1st Paranorman (2012) – October 18th

It’s also worth noting that the US will lose a lot of horror movies in September including The Witch, Train to Busan, Jurrasic Park, and Sinister.

UK Regional Halloween Release

Halloween (2018) – September 25th

– September 25th Addams Family Values (1993) – October 1st

– October 1st Friday the 13th – October 1st

– October 1st Corpse Bride (2005) – October 1st

– October 1st Into The Storm (2014) – October 1st

– October 1st Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – October 1st

– October 1st The Conjuring (2013) – October 1st

– October 1st Overlord (2018) – October 11th

– October 11th The Da Vinci Code (2006) – October 16th

Upcoming Halloween / Horror Netflix Original Releases Coming in 2021/2022

Looking even further ahead here’s some of the upcoming Netflix Original horror planned for release throughout 2021 (whether they’ll be available long before or for Halloween is yet to be known for most releases).

Army of the Dead – Zack Snyder feature film.

1899 – new horror series from the creators of German series, Dark.

Brand New Cherry Flavor – horror-thriller series

Consumed – Miniseries from David Cronenberg

DeadEndia – 2D animated horror-comedy series

Death Note 2 – sequel to the anime adaptation.

Fear Street – movie adaptation from R.L. Stine

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight – anthology series part of the Guillermo del Toro Netflix lineup.

Midnight Mass – New horror series from Mike Flanagan

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy teams up on this Stephen King adaptation.

Resident Evil series – still expected to film in either late 2020 or 2021.

Sweet Home – Korean horror series

The Midnight Club – Teen horror series

The Unsound – Horror movie from BOOM Studios!

The Watcher – Netflix adapts a true story reported by The Cut.

Wendell and Wild – a stop-motion horror comedy

What horror title are you looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.