Every Available and Upcoming Guillermo del Toro Show & Movie on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is working with Netflix under a comprehensive overall deal that has already given us a slew of TV and movie projects, and more are to come.

Since August 2020, alongside the cast announcement for the then-upcoming Pinocchio movie, Del Toro entered into an overall deal with Netflix whereby he’d produce exclusive projects for the service.

Below, we’ll break up GDT’s output into two halves. First, we’ll cover the already-released projects that you can watch right now and then move onto take a look at the confirmed and rumored upcoming projects.

Full list of Guillermo Del Toro Netflix Original Projects

In the meantime, here are all the Guillermo del Toro Netflix Originals released thus far on Netflix:

Five Came Back (Limited Series) Del Toro alongside four other acclaimed contemporary directors tell the story of five legendary Hollywood filmmakers who enlisted in the armed forces to document World War II. First released on Netflix on March 31st, 2017



Tales of Arcadia Collection DreamWorks Television and GDT teamed on multiple individual series that then concluded with a combined series and eventual movie. Released between 2016 and 2021 with entries including: Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters (Seasons 1-3) Tales of Arcadia: 3Below (Seasons 1 & 2) Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Season 1) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021)



Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Anthology horror series presented and produced by Guillermo del Toro with various directors Eight episodes released between October 25th to October 28th, 2022 No word on whether there’ll be a season 2.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Stop-motion animated movie based on the classic tale. About a father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child. Released on Netflix on December 9th, 2022 Won the Oscar for best animated feature film.



Upcoming Guillermo Del Toro Netflix Originals

The Buried Giant

Based on the book of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro, this new stop-motion animated project is set in a near fantasy medieval England, and a family in search of their lost son.

British writer Dennis Kelly is on board to write the movie alongside Del Toro who will be directing.

ShadowMachine Films, the production team behind Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, will be on board for the new

Dr. Frankenstein

Note: Netflix has yet to officially confirm this project.

What’s on Netflix first reported the existence of Guillermo Del Toro’s new live-action project which would be a movie adaptation of the famous monster told in the Mary Shelley story.

The logline for the new project is as follows:

“Set in Easter Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster–who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth are in talks to star in the new feature-film.

Vampire Tapestry

Note: Netflix has yet to officially confirm this project.

In early 2023, we learned that Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro’s production company had registered the copyrights for Vampire Tapestry.

The movie would expected to be an adaptation of the 1980 vampire horror novel by American author Suzy McKee Charnas.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we can confirm any more titles or details associated with Guillermo del Toro’s output deal with Netflix so keep this post bookmarked.

What’s been your favorite Guillermo del Toro project on Netflix and what are you looking forward to watching next? Let us know in the comments.