What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at the new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix, and this time, we’re looking at everything coming to Netflix throughout April 2023.

Please note: this list will be constantly added and changed in the weeks leading up to April 2023 and throughout the month as and when we learn of new additions coming up. All release dates are subject to change.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix in April 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

American Hustle (2013) – A huge ensemble cast comes together for this movie based on the true story of a con man and his lover assisting an FBI agent in exposing political corruption.

– A huge ensemble cast comes together for this movie based on the true story of a con man and his lover assisting an FBI agent in exposing political corruption. Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7) – Live-action kids series starring Clayton Grimm.

– Live-action kids series starring Clayton Grimm. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – Tom Hanks, Julia Robers, and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this Oscar-nominated drama.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) – All your favorite monsters from popular culture come together in this animated comedy from Sony Animation. Features the voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg.

– All your favorite monsters from popular culture come together in this animated comedy from Sony Animation. Features the voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg. Invisible (Season 1) – Japanese crime thriller series.

– Japanese crime thriller series. Norm of the North (2016) – Animated feature film about a polar bear who has to go to New York City to stop the plans of housing developing in the Arctic.

– Animated feature film about a polar bear who has to go to New York City to stop the plans of housing developing in the Arctic. Over the Hedge (2006) – DreamWorks animation movie about scheming raccoon who fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food.

– DreamWorks animation movie about scheming raccoon who fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food. Safari (2022) – African movie from director Bill Afwani.

– African movie from director Bill Afwani. Shark Tale (2004) – Martin Scorsese and Will Smith feature in this animated movie about a fish who convinces the world he slays a shark.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) – Jeremy Renner suits up as another estranged operative finding himself at odds with the CIA.

– Jeremy Renner suits up as another estranged operative finding himself at odds with the CIA. The Mauritanian (2021) – Based on a true story, this movie from STX Films tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi finds a powerful ally in defense attorney Nancy Hollander. Starring Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Thing (2011) – Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this sci-fi horror movie about an experiment that’s been let loose in an isolated outpost in Antarctica.

– Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this sci-fi horror movie about an experiment that’s been let loose in an isolated outpost in Antarctica. Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – New animated spinoff to the 2D Thomas & Friends franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Norwegian drama series set just after WWII commencing and follows a merchant ship facing a fight to survive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3) – Final season of the docuseries looking into R. Kelly’s federal trial.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Signing (Season 1) Netflix Original – Young artists must impress Latin music icons including Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel in this reality competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original – British documentary on the singer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Beef (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy-drama from A24 Television starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

– Comedy-drama from A24 Television starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian reality series about four singles seeking to navigate love.

– Indian reality series about four singles seeking to navigate love. The Nutty Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original – Brazillian animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Chupa (2023) Netflix Original – Family fantasy adventure movie from director Jonás Cuarón, produced by Chris Columbus. About a young teenager making a companion in the form of a young chupacabra.

Oh Belinda (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish comedy movie.

– Turkish comedy movie. Thicker Than Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – French thriller series about a journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.

Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith star in this biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France and onto the U.S. for thousands of refugees in danger of losing their lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Hunger (2023) Netflix Original – Thai drama about a young street-food cook pushed to her limit after being taken under the wing of a famous and ruthless chef.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

CoComelon (Season 8) Netflix Original – Latest collection of pre-school animated episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series) – True crime Australian series looking at the mysterious incident that occurred at the Sydney Luna Park in 1979.

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1) – Actor Miriam Margolyes has new Australian citizenship — and a lot of questions. In candid interviews, she investigates what it means to be Australian.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings.

– Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings. Operation: Nation (2023) Netflix Original – Polish comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Florida Man (Season 1) Netflix Original – Édgar Ramírez will portray Mike Valentine in this new limited series from Donald Todd about an ex-cop dragged into another case.

Obsession (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British erotic thriller series starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy.

– British erotic thriller series starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy. Qorin (2022) – Indonenisan horror movie about a group of girls a boarding school descending into chaos when a teacher tells them to perform a forbidden ritual.

– Indonenisan horror movie about a group of girls a boarding school descending into chaos when a teacher tells them to perform a forbidden ritual. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Television animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Phenomena (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish horror movie about three women who investigate paranormal events.

– Spanish horror movie about three women who investigate paranormal events. Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean political drama series.

– Korean political drama series. Queens on the Run (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican action movie from director Jorge Macaya. About four women taking a long-planned road trip but hitting a lot of bumps in the road.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original – Movie sequel to the flagship historical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original – Kids special serving as the 30th-anniversary special to the Power Rangers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian comedy sitcom.

The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original – Keri Russell headlines this new series about a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with seismic implications for her marriage and political future.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

One More Time (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish romantic comedy. On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.

– Swedish romantic comedy. On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again. Rough Diamonds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Belgian crime series about a prodigal son who sends his family’s empire into crushing debt.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Love After Music (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian biographical series details the life and career of Fito Paez.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) Netflix Original – Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly star in this romantic comedy.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date.

– The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the DC adaptation from creator Jim Mickle. Sees Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot and the Last Men.

– Return of the DC adaptation from creator Jim Mickle. Sees Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot and the Last Men. The Nurse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish crime series based on a book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Wave Makers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese political drama series about a team of campaign staffers confronting tough choices during a tough political landscape.

