Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in May 2023

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in May 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Coming to Netflix: May 4th

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest franchises so it only made sense that eventually, we’d see the drama expand into different formats and even spin-offs. The first major spin-off arrives in early May 2023 in the form of a prequel series called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Rolling the clock back, this new limited series (made up of six episodes) tells the origin of Queen Charlotte who Golda Rosheuvel plays in the mothership series. The series rewinds the clock and centers on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte while also telling the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

The Mother (2023)

Coming to Netflix: May 12th

Originally scheduled to release in 2022, this is one of the several projects you’ll see Jennifer Lopez appearing in over the next few years. Confirmed within the 2023 Netflix Original movie lineup, this action thriller will see Lopez star alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.

The movie, directed by Niki Caro, is about a female assassin known who has been in hiding but has to come out to help protect her daughter, who she gave up many years ago.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in May 2023

Sanctuary (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: May 4th

This new Japanese sports drama comes from writer Tomoki Kanazawa and director Kan Eguchi.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series from Slow Tide:

“A juvenile delinquent becomes a sumo apprentice and finds himself on a collision course with a voiceless wrestler carrying a secret. A gritty look into the underbelly of professional sumo, a world full of young men with ambitions for money, women, fame, and power. This is the story in sumo ring where there is a sanctuary with a history of more than 1,500 years in Japan’s traditional culture and as a religious ceremony.”

Other Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in May 2023

Social Currency (Season 1) – May 26th – Hindi-language competition reality series.

