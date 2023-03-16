‘Obsession’ Netflix British Thriller Series Sets April 2023 Release Date

Netflix has announced when its “steamy” new British thriller series Obsession will be dropping on the service globally. Here’s everything you need to know.

The new miniseries, described as an erotic thriller, will be directed by the duo Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (Ordinary Love, Good Vibrations) with Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters behind the scripts.

First announced as Damage, the project has now been renamed and is now listed as Obsession. It was first announced in March 2022 during a Netflix UK event in London, with the project coming from Guamont UK and Moonage Pictures.

Moonage Pictures Matthew Read, Frith Tiplady, and Gaumont’s Alison Jackson are executive producers, while veteran Gina Carter produces the series.

The new series adapts the Josephine Hart 1991 novel of the same name, previously adapted into a live-action feature film from Warner Bros. in 1992 that starred Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche.

The series is expected to have three or four hour-long episodes, making the whole runtime akin to a long theatrical movie. It was filmed in London, UK, between April and June 2022.

What’s Obsession on Netflix about?

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series is as follows:

“A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.”

Variety expanded around the time of the show’s initial announcement saying (edited for brevity):

“Armitage will play William, a doctor who embarks on a passionate affair with his soon-to-be daughter in law, Anna. Anna is already engaged to William’s son Martyn. She fights to keep both relationships alive – one with Martyn and one with William – but it is inevitable that the truth will emerge and someone is going to get hurt. In the meantime, William finds himself drawn into an obsessive spiral, unbeknown to his wife Ingrid.”

Who will star in Netflix’s Obsession Limited Series?

Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy were the first two names to be attached to the project in March 2022. They’ll play William and Anna Barton, respectively.

Armitage is a Netflix regular, at this point, most commonly known for appearing in a myriad of Harlan Coben adaptations. He’s also recently been attached to the upcoming one starring Michelle Keegan called Fool Me Once.

Murphy is best known for her role on Peaky Blinders and most recently, in Paramount+’s Halo series.

They were later announced to be joined by Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Ingrid, Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel, Emmerdale) as Jay Farrow, Pippa Bennett-Warner (Elden Ring, Gangs of London), who will play Peggy, Celine Arden (Bridgerton) as Mimi.

Rounding out the cast are:

Isla Jackson-Ritchie

Gregg Barnett

Francesca Knight

Letty Thomas

Victor Pontecorvo

Kerim Hassan

Sonera Angel

When will Obsession release on Netflix?

The complete limited series will be added to Netflix globally on April 13th, 2023.

Will you be checking out Obsession when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.