Welcome to your early look ahead at what’s scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of April 2023.

In case you weren’t aware, the Netflix library is in constant flux. Every month, Netflix adds lots of new movies and series but it also loses titles too. This is because many titles on Netflix are licensed from third-party providers (including Netflix Originals), and they are only on Netflix for a fixed period.

This list will be consistently updated throughout March 2023 right through April 2023 as we learn of new removals. We typically get word of removals around a month before they’re due to depart. Netflix will also provide an additional list of removals a week or so on April 1st.

Have you missed any of the March 2023 removals? We’re still updating that list, including the fact that all four of The Hunger Games movies (which were only added on March 1st) are due to leave on March 31st.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 1st

21 (2008)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Sort of Family (2017)

Akbar Birbal (2019)

Bal Ganesh (2019)

Big Daddy (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Forrest Gump (1994)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Grease (1978)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

It (2017)

Labyrinth (1986)

Made of Honor (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Oblivion (2013)

Penguins of Madagascar… (2014)

Pinky Memsaab (2018)

Raw (2016)

RV (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Small Chops (2020)

The American Game (2019)

The Aviator (2004)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Interview (2014)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Trap (2017)

Top Gun (1986)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Tree House Tales (2019)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (Limited Series – 3 Episodes)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (Seasons 1-4)

Tabula Rasa (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 12th

AJIN: Demi-Human (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

What will you be sad to see leaving Netflix in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.