It’s time for yet another look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix. Below, we’ll be walking you through a first but not quite complete look at what’s heading to Netflix in the US throughout the month of August 2021.

Want to dive into the Netflix Originals a bit deeper? We've got a full preview for those separately. Most of the Netflix Originals will release on Netflix globally with a few exceptions.

For those unfamiliar with how our previews work, here’s a quick intro. We typically learn of titles throughout the prior months and will keep this list updated, every few days usually. Towards the end of July 2021, we’ll get an expanded list from Netflix themselves. Then, throughout August 2021, there’ll be unannounced titles scheduled which we’ll also include here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Expected for August (not confirmed)

Alrawabi School For Girls (Season 1) N – Teen high school drama.

– Teen high school drama. Vivo (2021) N – Animated musical adventure from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Expected August 6th but not confirmed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

30 Rock (Seasons 1-7) – Every season of the NBC series led by Tina Fey.

– Every season of the NBC series led by Tina Fey. 44 Cats (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Darwin’s Game (Season 1) – Anime series about a mobile game that turns deadly.

Five Feet Apart (2019) – Romance starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson about a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis falling in love while having to remain a distance apart.

– Romance starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson about a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis falling in love while having to remain a distance apart. Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5) – NBC sports series starring Kyler Chandler and Connie Briton. Developed by Peter Berg who now works exclusively with Netflix.

– NBC sports series starring Kyler Chandler and Connie Briton. Developed by Peter Berg who now works exclusively with Netflix. Hunter X Hunter (Season 6) – This was originally scheduled for July 1st, 2021 so may eventually slip again.

– This was originally scheduled for July 1st, 2021 so may eventually slip again. I missed you: Director’s Cut – Chinese romantic drama.

– Chinese romantic drama. Poms (2019) – Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts up a cheerleading squad.

– Zara Hayes writes and directs this comedy about a woman moving into a retirement home and starts up a cheerleading squad. The Losers (2010) – Ensemble action movie from over a decade ago about a CIA special forces team betrayed and left for dead. Stars Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chris Evans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Ijé: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian crime courtroom drama.

– Nigerian crime courtroom drama. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N – Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

– Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) N – Conspiracy docuseries looking into the existence of UFOs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

’76 (2016) – Inspired by true events, this drama tells the story of a wife having to deal with the after-effects of her husband being accused of a military coup.

Aftermath (2021) – Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore.

– Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore. American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Limited Series) – PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame.

– PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N – Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods.

– Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods. Chhota Bheem (Season 4) – Indian-produced animated series.

– Indian-produced animated series. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Season 1) N – Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries.

– Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries. Control Z (Season 2) N – Mexican soap returns for a second season.

– Mexican soap returns for a second season. Cooking with Paris (Season 1) N – Paris Hilton and friends unite in the kitchen.

– Paris Hilton and friends unite in the kitchen. Pray Away (2021) N – Documentary produced by Ryan Murphy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

The Old Ways (2020) – Horror movie about a journalist traveling to her home to investigate a story. She then gets kidnapped into a strange cult that believes she’s the devil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Navarasa (Season 1) N – Tamil anthology series.

– Tamil anthology series. Quam’s Money (2020) – Nigerian crime comedy about a former security guard turned millionaire.

The Swarm (2020) N – French indie horror about a single mother breeding locusts who begin getting a taste for blood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

The Paper Tigers (2020) – Martial arts comedy featuring Cobra Kai‘s Yuji Okumoto.

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie – Japanese live concert.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 9th

Shaman King (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the manga.

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N – Dreamworks live-action/animated series.

– Dreamworks live-action/animated series. I Need Romance (Season 1) – Romantic comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Bake Squad (Season 1) N – Competition food series hosted by expert bakers.

– Competition food series hosted by expert bakers. Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto (2020) – Spanish musical drama.

– Spanish musical drama. Misha and the Wolves (2021) N – Documentary on a woman’s Holocaust memoir which revealed she escaped and lived among wolves.

– Documentary on a woman’s Holocaust memoir which revealed she escaped and lived among wolves. The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – The final entry in the teen rom-com series that was filmed in secret and stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N – Fantasy anime based on the Capcom video game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13th

Beckett (2021) N – John David Washington headlines this movie follows an American tourist finding himself knee-deep in a conspiracy while in Greece.

– John David Washington headlines this movie follows an American tourist finding himself knee-deep in a conspiracy while in Greece. Brand New Cherry Flavor (Season 1) N – Horror series starring Rosa Salazar about an aspiring film director in 1990 Los Angeles.

– Horror series starring Rosa Salazar about an aspiring film director in 1990 Los Angeles. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N – More animated episodes set in the Fast & Furious universe.

– More animated episodes set in the Fast & Furious universe. Gone for Good (Season 1) N – French thriller series based on a Harlan Coben novel.

– French thriller series based on a Harlan Coben novel. The Kingdom (Season 1) N – Spanish drama about a religious leader running for president with an investigation ongoing into the death of his running mate.

– Spanish drama about a religious leader running for president with an investigation ongoing into the death of his running mate. Valeria (Season 2) N – Spanish dramedy series following a writer who is trying to find inspiration after hitting a dead end with her career and relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Winx Club (Season 6) – Italian animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 18th

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N – Portuguese romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Hit & Run (Season 1) N – New action thriller series from the creators of Fauda.

Sweet Girl (2021) N – Jason Momoa led action thriller directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. Will see a husband vowing to bring justice to the people that murdered his wife.

– Jason Momoa led action thriller directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. Will see a husband vowing to bring justice to the people that murdered his wife. The Chair (Season 1) N – Dramedy series starring Jay Duplass and Sandra Oh. Comes from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Nickelodeon produced animated movie based on The Loud House series which sees the family go on vacation to Scotland.

Things are about to get a little LOUDer here… here's a sneak peek at The Loud House Movie, on Netflix August 20th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sjO0tEfaI7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N – Anime feature film from Studio Mir based on Netflix’s The Witcher franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Clickbait (Season 1) N – Thriller anthology mini-series starring Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel.

– Thriller anthology mini-series starring Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel. Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N – Norwegian supernatural drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Family Reunion (Part 4) N – Next set of episodes of the multi-camera sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 27th