Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Please note: release dates on Netflix are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

In total – over 70 new releases hit Netflix on July 1st, 2020. Full list of the July 1st additions.

Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures.

– Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures. A Bridge Too Far (1977) – Classic war movie from the late 70s.

– Classic war movie from the late 70s. Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Helen Mirren narrates various stories of women that survived the holocaust.

A Thousand Words (2012) – Eddie Murphy comedy.

– Eddie Murphy comedy. A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2.

– Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2. A Walk to Remember (2002) – Romantic drama from Adam Shankman about two North Carolina teens.

– Romantic drama from Adam Shankman about two North Carolina teens. Airplane! (1980) – Classic laugh out loud comedy.

– Classic laugh out loud comedy. Ali (2001) – Biopic on Muhammed Ali starring Will Smith.

– Biopic on Muhammed Ali starring Will Smith. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) – Animated Batman movie from the early 90s.

– Animated Batman movie from the early 90s. Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Talking animal family comedy.

– Talking animal family comedy. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N – More animated adventures with the clever monkey.

– More animated adventures with the clever monkey. Clash of the Titans (1981) – Desmond Davis directed family adventure.

– Desmond Davis directed family adventure. Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Cloud Atlas (2012) – Warner Brothers Wachowski multiple reality epic.

– Warner Brothers Wachowski multiple reality epic. David Foster: Off the Record (2019) – Music documentary on David Foster.

– Music documentary on David Foster. Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime drama.

– Finnish crime drama. Definitely, Maybe (2008) – Ryan Reynolds rom-com

– Ryan Reynolds rom-com Delta Farce (2007) – War comedy.

– War comedy. Donnie Brasco (1997) – Biopic starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp.

– Biopic starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. Double Jeopardy (1999) – Crime drama starring Tommy Lee Jones where a woman is framed for her husband’s murder and must clear her name.

– Crime drama starring Tommy Lee Jones where a woman is framed for her husband’s murder and must clear her name. Fiddler on the Roof (1971) – Family musical classic.

– Family musical classic. Frida (2002) – Biopic on Frida Kahlo portrayed by Salma Hayek.

– Biopic on Frida Kahlo portrayed by Salma Hayek. Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015) – Robert De Niro thriller about a robbery that ultimately goes wrong.

– Robert De Niro thriller about a robbery that ultimately goes wrong. I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) – Adam Sandler and Kevin James rom-com.

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark.

– Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark. Kingdom (Seasons 1-3) – Audience Network series starring Frank Grillo about an MMA trainer.

– Audience Network series starring Frank Grillo about an MMA trainer. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – Jim Carrey’s adaptation of the Unfortunate Events novels.

– Jim Carrey’s adaptation of the Unfortunate Events novels. Mean Streets (1973) – Martin Scorsese epic starring Robert De Niro.

– Martin Scorsese epic starring Robert De Niro. Million Dollar Baby (2004) – Clint Eastwood boxing movie.

– Clint Eastwood boxing movie. Paranormal Activity (2007) – Horror phenomenon.

– Horror phenomenon. Patriots Day (2016) – Mark Wahlberg stars as a Boston police officer who was active during the real-world events of the Boston Marathon Bomber.

Poltergeist – Unclear what version

– Unclear what version Quest for Camelot (1998) – Classic Warner Brothers animated movie.

– Classic Warner Brothers animated movie. Red Riding Hood (2011) – Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried.

– Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried. Resgate – Thriller about a man released from prison to find his mother in deep debt.

– Thriller about a man released from prison to find his mother in deep debt. RIDE ON TIME (Season 1) – Japanese docu-series looking at the male music group.

– Japanese docu-series looking at the male music group. Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N – Reality series where couples overcome obstacles to win their dream wedding.

– Reality series where couples overcome obstacles to win their dream wedding. Schindler’s List (1993) – Seven Oscar-winning movie starring Liam Neeson.

– Seven Oscar-winning movie starring Liam Neeson. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – Romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

– Romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Sleepy Hollow (1999) – Tim Burton directed fantasy horror starring Johnny Depp

– Tim Burton directed fantasy horror starring Johnny Depp Spaceballs (1987) – Sci-fi comedy written, directed and starring Mel Brooks.

– Sci-fi comedy written, directed and starring Mel Brooks. Splice (2009) – Horror about two doctors creating a hybrid animal for medical use but it all goes horribly wrong.

Stardust (2007) – Fantasy movie starring Charlie Cox, Claire Danes and Robert De Niro.

– Fantasy movie starring Charlie Cox, Claire Danes and Robert De Niro. Starsky & Hutch – Unclear which version

– Unclear which version Sucker Punch (2011) – A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder.

– A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder. Swordfish (2001) – Warner Brothers crime thriller starring John Travolta.

– Warner Brothers crime thriller starring John Travolta. The Art of War (2000) – Wesley Snipes action epic.

– Wesley Snipes action epic. The Devil’s Advocate (1997) – Mystery thriller starring Keanu Reeves.

– Mystery thriller starring Keanu Reeves. The F**k-It List (2020) – High school comedy

– High school comedy The Firm – Unclear what version

– Unclear what version The Governor (Season 1) – Nigerian political thriller.

– Nigerian political thriller. The Karate Kid Trilogy – Three movies include: The Karate Kid Part I The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III

– Three movies include:

The Town (2010) – Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief.

– Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief. The Witches (1990) – Adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale.

– Adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale. This Christmas (2007) – Regina King holiday-themed comedy.

– Regina King holiday-themed comedy. Total Recall (1990) – Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi. Trotro (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic teenage drama movie.

– Italian romantic teenage drama movie. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases and paranormal stories. Produced by the team behind Stranger Things.

– A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases and paranormal stories. Produced by the team behind Stranger Things. Winchester (2018) – Helen Mirren stars in this biopic of the firearm heiress Sarah Winchester.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020) – Drama about a graduate taking on the job of being a reporter for an English soccer team.

– Drama about a graduate taking on the job of being a reporter for an English soccer team. Supermarket Sweep (Collection 1) – Classic gameshow madness.

– Classic gameshow madness. Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Brazillian stand-up special

– Brazillian stand-up special Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – As we reported first, Warrior Nun is the brand new comic adaptation coming to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid.

– The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid. Desperados (2020) N – Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp.

– Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp. I Am Not Your Negro (2016) – Documentary based on the novel Remember This House looking at race in modern America.

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format.

– The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format. Southern Survival (Season 1) N – Reality survival series.

– Reality survival series. Sugar Rush (2019) – Nigerian comedy.

– Nigerian comedy. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the classic kids series.

– Reboot of the classic kids series. The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019) – Rom-com from Ghana.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

– Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix Penalty (2019) – Indian sports movie

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

ONLY (2019) – A mysterious virus emerges that’s lethal to the world’s female population.

– A mysterious virus emerges that’s lethal to the world’s female population. The Underclass (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama high school drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island (2019) – Documentary that looks into the career of Stephon Marbury.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

How Do You Know (2010) – Ensemble rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N – Australian comic’s fourth Netflix Original stand-up special.

– Australian comic’s fourth Netflix Original stand-up special. The Lorax (2012) – The return of the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Born Racer (2018) – Bryn Evans motorsport documentary.

– Bryn Evans motorsport documentary. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Documentary on a well-known Puerto Rican television personality.

Stateless (Limited Series) N – New Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center.

– New Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center. The Long Dumb Road (2018) – Comedy starring Jason Mantzoukas about two guys who decide to road trip across the American Southwest.

– Comedy starring Jason Mantzoukas about two guys who decide to road trip across the American Southwest. Was It Love? (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Romantic South-Korean comedy with weekly episode drops.

– Romantic South-Korean comedy with weekly episode drops. Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1) – Anime series back on Netflix after being removed in June 2020.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes.

– Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes. The Protector (Season 4) N – The final season of the Turkish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – Reality regional spinoff for Dating Around set in Brazil aka O Crush Perfeito.

– Reality regional spinoff for Dating Around set in Brazil aka O Crush Perfeito. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N – Travel documentary from Zac Efron looking for new healthy ways of living.

Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series.

– More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series. Hole in the Wall – A man embarks on a road trip with his son through South Africa.

– A man embarks on a road trip with his son through South Africa. Mama’s Boy (2018) – Arabic comedy.

– Arabic comedy. The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N – Documentary short looking into the character from Baby-Sitters Club.

– Documentary short looking into the character from Baby-Sitters Club. The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N – New spin-off of the Captain Underpants Dreamworks series.

– New spin-off of the Captain Underpants Dreamworks series. The Old Guard (2020) N – Netflix’s big action blockbuster for the summer from Charlize Theron.

The Twelve (Season 1) – Thriller series from Belgium aka De Twaalf.

– Thriller series from Belgium aka De Twaalf. Your Excellency (2019) – Nollywood political thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N – Documentary series.

– Documentary series. On est ensemble / We Are One (2020) N – Documentary on activists starring in a music video.

– Documentary on activists starring in a music video. Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N – Stand-up special from New Zealand comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Cold Feet (2019) – Nigerian movie about a surprise trip for a wedding anniversary.

– Nigerian movie about a surprise trip for a wedding anniversary. Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Spanish version of You. Also known as Oscuro Deseo.

– Spanish version of You. Also known as Oscuro Deseo. Gli Infedeli / The Players (2020) N – Italian comedy

– Italian comedy Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N – Reality series looking into the latest beauty procedures with Dr. Sheila Nazarian.

– Reality series looking into the latest beauty procedures with Dr. Sheila Nazarian. Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 1-2) – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Fatal Affair (2020) N – From the team that bought us Secret Obsession comes a similar thriller starring Omar Epps and Nia Long.

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N – Reality series seeing Sima Taparia match people in the USA and India.

– Reality series seeing Sima Taparia match people in the USA and India. MILF (2020) N – French comedy.

– French comedy. Pride & Prejudice (2005) – Keira Knightley period drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy series based on the book about the Arthurian legend told from Nimue’s point of view.

Father Soldier Son (2020) N – Documentary on a returning father from Afghanistan.

– Documentary on a returning father from Afghanistan. Kissing Game / Boca a Boca (Season 1) N – New Portuguese teen comedy series.

– New Portuguese teen comedy series. Funan (2018) – Animated war movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 18th

Gigantosaurus (Season 1) – Disney Junior series on dinosaurs.

– Disney Junior series on dinosaurs. The Notebook (2004) – The romantic movie will be back on Netflix AGAIN.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The Last Dance (Limited Series) – EPSN docu-series on the Chicago Bulls during the 80s and 90s featuring Michael Jordan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N – Second part for the teen-sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – Hit German comedy series back for season two.

– Hit German comedy series back for season two. Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) – Latest entry in the Cantonese action movie franchise.

– Latest entry in the Cantonese action movie franchise. Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N – Stand-up special from the British comic.

– Stand-up special from the British comic. Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Cooking travel docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

61* (2001) – HBO sports biopic.

– HBO sports biopic. Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N – True crime docu-series.

– True crime docu-series. Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) N – Docu-series exploring how the world of dating is for those on the autistic spectrum.

Norsemen (Season 3) N – The comedy series from Norway based on Vikings returns.

– The comedy series from Norway based on Vikings returns. Signs (Season 1) N – Polish series police drama.

– Polish series police drama. The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019) – Documentary on how hip hop changed fashion.

– Documentary on how hip hop changed fashion. Spotlight – Unclear what version

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N – Kids animated movie

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Season 1) N – Spanish singing contest reality series.

– Spanish singing contest reality series. Animal Crackers (2017) N – Animated animal comedy featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito and John Krasinski.

– Animated animal comedy featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito and John Krasinski. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N – Spin-off to the Dreamworks kids series.

In The Dark (Season 2) – The CW’s excellent dark comedy.

– The CW’s excellent dark comedy. Nimbe: The Movie (2019) – Nigerian drama.

– Nigerian drama. Offering to the Storm / Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N – Spanish crime thriller.

– Spanish crime thriller. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – The sequel to the wildly successful teen romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Banana Split (2018) – Comedy movie starring Dylan Sprouse.

– Comedy movie starring Dylan Sprouse. Shameless (Season 10) – Latest series of Showtime’s comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N – Docu-series.

– Docu-series. Jeopardy! (Collection 6) – New episodes of the ABC game show and this collection is the 2016 college championship.

– New episodes of the ABC game show and this collection is the 2016 college championship. Last Chance U (Season 5) N – Final series covering football teams in the US.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

The Hater (2020) N – Polish thriller.

– Polish thriller. The Speed Cubers (2020) N – Documentary on Rubik’s cube solvers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2020) N – Kids animated special

– Kids animated special Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1) N – Animated kids series based on the Hasbro franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Get Even (Season 1) N – British teen thriller series.

– British teen thriller series. Latte & the Magic Waterstone (2019) N – Animated featured.

– Animated featured. Seriously Single (2020) N – African comedy.

– African comedy. The Speed Cubers (2020) N – Documentary short.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The long-awaited second season of the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Season 1) N – Spanish prison drama.

