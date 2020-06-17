Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in August 2020

It’s time for another monthly dive into what’s coming to the Netflix Original lineup and below, we’ll feature everything due to release on Netflix in August 2020.

Expect August to be a heavy news month for Netflix Originals too with many already set to begin filming again with lockdown restrictions coming to an end.

Note: this list is very early and as such, in no way represents the full list of Originals coming in August 2020. Keep this page bookmarked as we learn of more on the way.

The Rain (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: August 6th

The Danish post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama is set to end early in August 2020. It’s been a good run for the thrilling series that seems to have earned a global following on Netflix.

If you’re not familiar with the premise of the show, it’s about a virus that’s transported by rainfall and caused the near extinction of the human population.

Selling Sunset (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: August 7th

Reality series are alive and well on Netflix and Selling Sunset has been one of the sleeper hits of the bunch. Following real estate agents, you get to see inside some of the lush homes of LA plus discover how much drama there is in the cutthroat industry.

Season 3 arrives just a few months after season 2 hit Netflix.

Project Power (2020)

Netflix Release Date: August 14th

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt action blockbuster from Paranormal Activity 3 directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

The movie will take place during a drug epidemic where a new drug enters the market giving the users superpowers.

Unknown Origins (2020)

Netflix Release Date: August 28th

Spanish Netflix Original movie starring Javier Rey, Veronica Echegui, and Brays Efe.

It’s an adaptation of a book about a pair of cops teaming up with local geeks to stop a killer who is recreating superhero origin stories.

Expected Netflix Originals in August 2020