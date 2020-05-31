Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Looking for what’s leaving Netflix in the US throughout July 2020? Here’s an ever-updating list of what’s set to leave Netflix throughout the month as contracts come up for renewal.

So far, July 1st will see the regular cycling off of movies including The Matrix trilogy leaving to take up its new home on HBO Max. We’ll see several Warner Brothers movies leave in fact as they’ll cycle on and off HBO Max going forward.

One of the biggest removals slated for July so far is every season of the NBC sitcom, Cheers. It follows a slew of sitcom titles that have either left or set to leave Netflix over the next year or so.

A quick note on this month’s removals. Netflix has been putting the first of the month removals in the previous month’s official lists. This is slightly odd and likely to make the first of the month seem like it has less removal. We’re still going to be listing them as Netflix lists within the app.

As always, we roughly get removal dates 30 days before the title is due to expire. In addition, Netflix releases its own list towards the end of the month. We’ll keep this post updated every few days to contain the latest.

What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Leaving Netflix US on July 1st

21 (2008)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Andy Griffith Show (8 Seasons)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Center Stage (2000)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Cheers (11 Seasons)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Duchess (2008)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Happyish – 1 Season (2015)

Here Alone (2016)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Limitless – 1 Season (2016)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Polar Express (2004)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Ring (2002)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sliver (1993)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1995)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline, aka Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Yes Man (2008)

