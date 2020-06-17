Final Season of ‘The Protector’ Coming to Netflix in July 2020

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s first Turkish Orginal, The Protector, is coming to Netflix in July 2020. We have everything you need to know about the final season including what to expect, the cast, and the Netflix release date.

The Protector is a Turkish Netlfix Original superhero-drama series created by Binnur Karaevil, and based on a novel Karakalem ve Bir Delikanlının Tuhaf Hikayesi by Nilüfer İpek Gökdel.

The series is the very first Turkish Netflix Original and has arguably exceeded all expectations, including that of its quality and the level of popularity.

When is The Protector final season release date?

The final season of The Protector will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, June 9th, 2020.

Each episode of The Protector is roughly 40 minutes long.

How many episodes will the final season feature?

It has been confirmed that the final season of The Protector will be released with ten episodes.

What can fans expect from the final season of The Protector?

Despite putting up a brave fight against Vizier, Hakan failed to stop the city of Istanbul from falling to the darkness of the immortal.

To fight for the future of his city and for himself, Hakan must find the darkness of the past and bring balance back towards the light and stop the immortals for good.

Who are the cast members of the final season of The Protector?

The following cast members have been confirmed to return for the fourth and final season of The Protector:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hakan Demir Çağatay Ulusoy Medcezir | Içerde | Adini Feriha Koydum Zeynep Erman Hazar Ergüçlü The Wild Pear Tree | Snow | Medcezir Nisan Funda Eryiğit Eden | Poyraz | Canim ailem Faysal Erdem Okan Yalabık Hunting Season | My Mother’s Wound | Magnificent Century Burak Taner Ölmez Medcezir | A Miracle | Muslum Berrin Bige Önal Bozkir | Five Minarets in New York | Yasak Okhan Boran Kuzum Cingoz Recai | Wounded Love | The Way We Are Kahin Miray Daner Wounded Love | Bir Litre Gözyasi | Dersimiz: Atatürk Rüya Burçin Terzioğlu Poyraz Karayel | Halam Geldi | Ezel

Is season 4 the last season of The Protector?

Rumors were circulating that the fourth season could be the last, and Turkish news site Zeynart confirmed this to be true.

Multiple other Turkish news sites are also reporting that season is the final season of The Protector.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Protector season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!